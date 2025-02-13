New Jersey Youth Chorus Hosts Men That Matter in Morristown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Youth Chorus will present Men That Matter on February 23 at 5:00 p.m. at Morristown United Methodist Church located at 50 South Park Place in Morristown. The event is free. Donations can be made to support the Cornerstone Family Programs and Morristown Neighborhood House. Their “Boyz to Men” program, designed for middle school boys, provides a safe place for members to grow and support one another and encourages making healthy choices that can lead to positive outcomes. More information is available at NJYC.org.

NJYC’s Coro Vivo and Camerata ensembles will be joined by Westrick Music Academy’s Princeton Boychoir and the Choir Next Door, a versatile vocal quartet that provides accessible performances and engaging educational workshops to musical communities throughout the US.

Said NJYC Coro Vivo and Camerata Director Dan Malloy, “We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with both the Princeton Boychoir and the vocal quartet, Choir Next Door. The program will feature sets of music from each of the six choirs in attendance, as well as a number of combined songs. Songs to be performed include Umoja Tunaimba (United We Sing) by Victor C. Johnson, The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha, Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening by Vera Kistler, and Stand Tall, O Man! by Ken Berg. The concert will culminate with the combined choirs singing Troy Robertson's In Meeting We Are Blessed, at which point we will be joined in song by our invited fathers, grandfathers, brothers, and other important figures in our lives.”

“At this concert, we celebrate Men That Matter—those who lift us up, challenge us to be better, and walk beside us through life’s journey,” said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce. “This music serves as both gratitude and inspiration; a reminder of the impact we have on one another and the responsibility we all share in shaping the future.”

