New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Presents In-Person Outdoor Chamber Music Series at The Newark Museum of Art

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will present an in-person outdoor chamber music series in The Newark Museum of Art's Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden this summer. In nine performances from June through August, the NJSO Chamber Players will perform a three-concert series curated by Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain, a three-concert series curated by Concertmaster Eric Wyrick and a three-concert family series for music lovers of all ages.

Roumain curates "NJSO & DBR: Now, New and Next," a series that looks towards a more inclusive and innovative future, with performances on June 9, June 16 and August 11 at 7 pm. His programs will feature impactful new works from compelling new voices-including Gabriela Lena Frank, Roumain and New Jersey's Allison Loggins-Hill-alongside underrepresented voices from the past and classics of the chamber music repertoire. These immersive experiences will include special collaborations with dancers, actors and guest artists.

Wyrick leads the Chamber Players for three performances that highlight both unsung composers and classical favorites. The first program (June 23) features Florence Price's Five Folksongs in Counterpoint and Mendelssohn's String Octet in E-flat Major. The July 7 program features Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quartet in F-Sharp Minor and Mendelssohn's String Quartet in E-flat Major. On July 21, the Chamber Players perform Beethoven's Septet in E-flat Major and a selection of wind serenades. All programs begin at 7 pm.

The three-concert family series features a musical trip around the world (June 26), Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf (July 31) and a storytelling program (August 14). Concerts for this Saturday series begin at 10 am.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "I am incredibly excited for this partnership with our friends at The Newark Museum of Art. This is such a joyful moment for our NJSO community-we are thrilled to begin to perform for our audiences in person again, and we are eager to experience Daniel's first programs in his new role at the NJSO. Daniel and Eric have wonderful, diverse programs in store, and the family concerts will be delightful for all."

The Newark Museum of Art Director & CEO Linda C. Harrison says: "The sounds of live chamber music in our beautiful Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden will make this an incredibly special series as we welcome audiences back to the museum. We are proud to partner with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra for these events."

Health and safety procedures will include seating with chairs set six feet apart; masking for audiences, staff, volunteers and contractors; and temperature checks. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org/museum.

The PSEG Foundation generously sponsors the performances on June 23, July 7 and July 21. Bank of America is proud to support the NJSO Resident Artistic Catalyst.

Arts in the Garden

With the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players, in collaboration with The Newark Museum of Art

Togetherness with DBR

Wed, June 9, at 7 pm

DANIEL BERNARD ROUMAIN curator

Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain takes audiences on a journey through classical music's past, present and future, juxtaposing works by Bach, Brahms and Florence Price with compelling new voices including Gabriela Lena Frank, Roumain and NJ's own Allison Loggins-Hill. Special collaborations with dancers, actors and guest artists are part of these immersive experiences. Join us as we come together in community and imagine a brighter, more inclusive and innovative future.

Hearing and Healing with DBR

Wed, June 16, at 7 pm

DANIEL BERNARD ROUMAIN curator

Price & Mendelssohn

Wed, June 23, at 7 pm

ERIC WYRICK violin & curator

PRICE Five Folksongs in Counterpoint

MENDELSSOHN String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

All Around the World - Family Program

Sat, June 26, at 10 am

Take a musical trip across the globe in this family-friendly concert with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players. Bring your families for this joyous music from across the world!

Mendelssohn & Coleridge-Taylor

Wed, July 7, at 7 pm

ERIC WYRICK violin & curator

MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 12

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Clarinet Quartet in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 10

Beethoven & Wind Serenades

Wed, July 21, at 7 pm

ERIC WYRICK violin & curator

BEETHOVEN Septet in E-flat Major

VARIOUS Wind Serenades

Peter and the Wolf - Family Program

Sat, July 31, at 10 am

Experience Prokofiev's classic tale about an adventurous boy and a hapless wolf. Instruments portray the duck, bird, cat, wolf, hunters, Peter and his Grandfather, making this a wonderful introduction to the orchestra, as well as a charming story.

NJSO Storytime - Family Program

Sat, Aug 14, at 10 am

Bring your family as New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players tell stories through the sound of music.

Who We Are with DBR

Wed, Aug 11, at 7 pm

DANIEL BERNARD ROUMAIN curator

