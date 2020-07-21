New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE

New Jersey Performing Arts center will present Welcome to Night Vale on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.



A groundbreaking podcast that pushes the boundaries of storytelling, WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE offers a community radio-style update from the eerie, imaginary desert town of Night Vale. Featuring announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky and dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, NPR describes the podcast as "the news from Lake Wobegon as seen through the eyes of Stephen King."



Join us for a brand-new live show with a never-before-heard story: "The Haunting of Night Vale." Our host, Cecil, and his beautiful scientist husband Carlos are building a new house for themselves, but strange occurrences and ghostly encounters are plaguing the construction process. It's probably nothing. After all, how could a house be haunted before it's even done being built?



Starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Meg Bashwiner, and surprise guests as fan-favorite characters.

For longtime fans, this is your last chance to see Cecil Baldwin perform onstage! Cecil will continue to play Cecil Palmer on the podcast, and the live show will continue on with new stories, but this will be Cecil's last tour. Come on out and make this show the best one yet.



If you're new to the podcast, that's okay! "The Haunting of Night Vale" is a standalone story, so you can enjoy the show without having listened to the podcast before or knowing anything about it.





Tickets to see Welcome to Night Vale are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You