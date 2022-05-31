New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Thursday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. This immersive and transcendent experience chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. The show tells the story from their humble beginnings when they were known as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s, to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than a half-million fans in attendance.



With performances in more than 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert-style theater show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos, original film footage, and a full live band, The Simon & Garfunkel Storyis a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as "Mrs. Robinson", "Bridge Over Troubled Water", "Homeward Bound", "Scarborough Fair", "The Boxer", "The Sound of Silence" and many more.



With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.



Simon and Garfunkel met in elementary school in Queens, New York, in 1953, where they began writing songs. In 1957, under the name Tom & Jerry, the teenagers had their first minor success with "Hey Schoolgirl", a song imitating their idols, the Everly Brothers. In 1963, they regrouped and were signed to Columbia Records as Simon & Garfunkel.

Taylor Bloom (as Paul Simon) is an actor and musician based out of New York City. He is utterly thrilled to be back on the road with The Simon & Garfunkel Story for another tour and to be bringing this music to so many communities around the US. Benjamin Cooley (as Art Garfunkel) is an actor, also based in New York. He too couldn't be more excited to tell the story of two young men from Queens who wrote the music of their generation. This is also his first tour, and he is excited for all the challenges it will bring.



Tickets to see The Simon & Garfunkel Story go on-sale Friday, June 3, at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.