New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund Announces Benefit Show Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, & More!

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) today announced JERSEY 4 JERSEY a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities.

This special evening will feature New Jersey's biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. This recognition of New Jersey's strength and character will also include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

Jersey 4 Jersey will be broadcast at 7 PM EST on Wednesday, April 22, on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide. It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app. And it will be carried on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York's Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others. Social media posts will be shared with the hashtag #jersey4jersey.

"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

Besides raising funds for NJPRF.org, JERSEY 4 JERSEY will honor those on New Jersey's front lines, including healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees. The event also will remind all those tuning in about how they can help stop the spread.

JERSEY 4 JERSEY will be produced by Joel Gallen, who recently produced the iHeart Living Room Concert Benefit for Fox, in addition to numerous other fundraising television events including the award-winning telethon that immediately followed September 11.

Additionally, the event will benefit from the talents of Irving Azoff, Jon Landau and Joel Peresman. Azoff, who manages Bon Jovi, and Landau, who manages Springsteen, are two of the top managers in the music business. Peresman is president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.





