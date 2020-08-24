New Dates Added for Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County

Shows will be performed at the Overpeck County Park Bandshell.

In February, The Black Box PAC Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County team was preparing the lineup for 2020, their third season of free outdoor performances, before the pandemic hit. In the wake of COVID-19, the uniquely collaborative group of theater makers have revamped their annual summer festival. All involved have been closely monitoring the situation and given current guidelines BBPAC has been given the go-ahead to move forward with their third season - although it may look a bit different!

Following a successful online reading series, the actors have now moved outside, performing through the end of September as the ever-evolving situation allows. In these public venues (ranging from libraries and parks throughout Bergen County), The Tempest and Measure For Measure will be performed outdoors without fixed seating. Audiences can bring their own chairs or blankets and are asked to set up at a distance from other parties. Furthermore, audience is asked to comply with current state guidelines and wear masks. Local officials will be in attendance at each venue to ensure distancing is taking place. BBPAC strictly follows all up-to-date health protocols as dictated by local, state, and national authorities. The safety of our patrons and performers is of the utmost importance. Due to capacity restrictions, most venues will require pre-registration. The Tempest opened on Thursday August 20 to a masked, yet cheerful, crowd at the Teaneck Public Library.

Now, BBPAC has added performances to the line up to accommodate more audience members! Shows will be performed at the Overpeck County Park Bandshell on August 28, 29, September 2, 5, 6, 25, and 26! These shows are free to the public, and reservations can be made on BlackBoxPAC.com

The full remaining performance schedule is as follows:

Fri 8/28 The Tempest - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Sat 8/29 Measure for Measure - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Sun 8/30 Measure for Measure - OLD YORK CELLARS

Wednesday 9/2 The Tempest - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Thurs 9/3 The Tempest - TENAFLY 7PM

Sat 9/5 Measure for Measure - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Sun 9/6 Measure for Measure - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Wed 9/9 The Tempest - ENGLEWOOD LIBRARY 8PM

Thurs 9/10 Measure for Measure - TEANECK LIBRARY 7PM

Sun 9/13 The Tempest - RIDGEWOOD 3pm

Sun 9/13 Measure for Measure - RIDGEWOOD 7pm

Wed 9/16 Measure for Measure - ENGLEWOOD LIBRARY 8PM

Thurs 9/17 The Tempest - MONTVALE 7PM

Wed 9/23 The Tempest - ENGLEWOOD LIBRARY 8PM

Thurs 9/24 Measure for Measure - MONTVALE 7PM

Friday 9/25 Measure for Measure - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Saturday 9/26 The Tempest - Overpeck County Park 7PM

Wed 9/30 Measure for Measure - ENGLEWOOD LIBRARY 8PM

Audience is asked to check in with each venue for reservation information and their COVID-19 policy. Dates and locations will also be posted to www.BlackBoxPAC.com

This year, the Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County company is excited to mount productions of Measure for Measure and The Tempest in rep. The shows feature the talents of professional actors from NJ and NY including: Christina Cruz, Allen Garcia, Michael Gardiner, Cassandra Guglielmo, Kentrell Loftin, Danielle MacMath, Sean Mannix, Rachel Matusewicz, Bess Miller, Arthur Gregory Pugh, Ilana Schimmel, and Jacey Schult, and are directed by BBPAC's Artistic Director Matt Okin and Mr. Gardiner.

