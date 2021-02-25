NJSO and DreamPlay Films Present NJSO EVERYWHERE

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and DreamPlay Films announce new release dates for future episodes of NJSO Everywhere, to premiere online through April. NJSO musicians give solo and chamber performances outdoors in iconic New Jersey locations in this cinematic series presented by the NJSO and DreamPlay Films, part of Newark-based DreamPlay Media. Award-winning, Newark-raised filmmaker Yuri Alves directs.

The March 17 episode features NJSO brass ensembles at the Jersey Shore, filmed on the boardwalk and beach at Seaside Heights. Trumpeter Michael Baker joins NJSO hornist Lawrence DiBello and trombonist Vernon Post for the first movement of Poulenc's Sonata for Horn, Trumpet and Trombone. Baker, Post and NJSO hornist Andrea Menousek perform Sousa's The Washington Post.

An NJSO quartet performs the Lyric for Strings by the late New Jersey composer George Walker at Hoboken's Pier C Park in an episode that will air on March 31. The quartet features violinists Bryan Hernandez-Luch and Ming Yang, violist Brett Deubner and cellist Laura Andrade, the NJSO Colton Fellow.

A chamber ensemble performs the first movement of Beethoven's Septet at Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair in an episode that airs on April 21. The septet features Concertmaster Eric Wyrick, violist David Blinn, Assistant Principal Cello Na-Young Baek, Assistant Principal Bass Alexander Bickard, clarinetist Andrew Lamy, Principal Bassoon Robert Wagner and hornist Lawrence DiBello.

The series premiere is available now at njsymphony.org/everywhere. Assistant Concertmaster David Southorn performs Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin by Princeton resident Jessie Montgomery-filmed with the RED Cinema Camera on the roof of Newark's One Theater Square.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "We are so delighted to showcase some of New Jersey's most beautiful spaces through NJSO Everywhere, and we hope audiences will enjoy the experience of great performances in amazing places. It was fitting to open this series with Princeton composer Jessie Montgomery's brilliant violin rhapsody, and we look forward to sharing equally striking episodes in 2021. The NJSO takes great pride in being New Jersey's state orchestra, and we are thrilled to partner with Newark's own DreamPlay Films, which has captured these performances with stunning cinematography."

"I hope the audience will be impressed by this beautiful blending of incredible music and performers with iconic locations and powerful visuals," says filmmaker Yuri Alves, who directed the series. "I love that we keep setting the bar higher and higher with the NJSO."

DreamPlay Films CEO and series producer Igor Alves says, "These works reveal how these outstanding music performances can both transform and be transformed by environmental and filmic elements beyond the stage, while in this case, also inspiring Jersey lovers old and new."

All NJSO Everywhere performances air at 7:30 pm on the NJSO's YouTube and social media channels and at njsymphony.org/everywhere.

NJSO Everywhere is part of NJSO Virtual 20-21, the Orchestra's digital season. For more information, visit njsymphony.org/virtual.

FROM ONE THEATER SQUARE IN NEWARK

Wed, Dec 2, at 7:30 pm

NJSO Assistant Concertmaster David Southorn performs Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin by Princeton resident Jessie Montgomery.

FROM THE JERSEY SHORE

Wed, Mar 17, at 7:30 pm

NJSO brass ensembles perform Poulenc's Sonata for Horn, Trumpet and Trombone and Sousa's The Washington Post at the Jersey Shore, filmed on the boardwalk and beach at Seaside Heights.

Featuring NJSO hornists Andrea Menousek and Lawrence DiBello and trombonist Vernon Post with trumpeter Michael Baker.

FROM PIER C PARK IN HOBOKEN

Wed, Mar 31, at 7:30 pm

A quartet performs the Lyric for Strings by the late New Jersey composer George Walker on the Hoboken waterfront.

Featuring violinists Bryan Hernandez-Luch and Ming Yang, violist Brett Deubner and cellist Laura Andrade, the NJSO Colton Fellow.

FROM VAN VLECK HOUSE & GARDENS IN MONTCLAIR

Wed, Apr 21, at 7:30 pm

An NJSO chamber ensemble performs the first movement of Beethoven's Septet in Montclair.

Featuring Concertmaster Eric Wyrick, violist David Blinn, Assistant Principal Cello Na-Young Baek, Assistant Principal Bass Alexander Bickard, clarinetist Andrew Lamy, Principal Bassoon Robert Wagner and hornist Lawrence DiBello.