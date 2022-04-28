NJ Ballet Presents A Mixed Repertory, Opening May 14 At The Fellowship CAC

The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge welcomes New Jersey Ballet to the stage for a Mixed Repertory featuring Pas de Deux by George Balanchine and Christopher Wheeldon. The show will run May 14 and 15 for an evening and matinee performance.

This exciting mixed bill will feature George Balanchine's virtuosic Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, which presents the audience a display of ballet bravura and technique and Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain pas de deux, an intimate pas de deux balancing freedom and beauty with the elegant simplicity of Arvo Pärt's Spiegel im Spiegel. The Company will also present Masquerade by Bettijane Sills. In this graceful neoclassical ballet, dancers glide across the stage where masks inject a hint of mystery danced to Khachaturian's Serenade. About Happiness, choreographed by Jackson Ferreira, explores the search for the truest sense of fulfillment between two souls who have formed a strong connection and its many forms. Through that bond comes the realization that happiness needs to begin from within. The evening will close with Margo Sappington's energizing This Thing Called Love, which the Company premiered in 2019.

New Jersey Ballet is the state's premier ballet company. Founded in 1958, Carolyn Clark built a world-class ballet company with an extensive repertory of full-length classical ballets including Giselle, Don Quixote, Sleeping Beauty, Coppélia, and Esmeralda, as well as New Jersey's longest-running original production of Nutcracker. The Company has numerous works in its repertory by world-renowned choreographers including George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Agnes de Mille, Edward Villella, Robert North, William Dollar, and Anthony Tudor to name a few. New Jersey Ballet is also home to New Jersey's largest collection of ballets for young audiences, which includes Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Hansel & Gretel, and Peter & the Wolf. Presented with live storyteller narration, fairytale stories come to life to inspire the next generation of dancers and supporters of the arts.

This season, world-renowned ballerina Maria Kowroski has joined the Company as its new Acting Artistic Director. After a remarkable career spanning over 25 years as a principal dancer at New York City Ballet. Ms. Kowroski joined New York City Ballet in 1994 at the age of 17 and was the last dancer in the company to have worked with Jerome Robbins. Her repertoire during her illustrious career included Apollo, Swan Lake, Firebird, Concerto Barocco, Jewels, Serenade, Symphony in C, The Nutcracker, and After the Rain to name a few. Ms. Kowroski was also the recipient of the prestigious Princess Grace award.

Not only has New Jersey Ballet presented world-class programming to the public, and forged strong partnerships with other arts organizations in the state including the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Mayo Performing Arts Center and Bergen Performing Arts Center, the Company has also developed several initiatives that benefit youth development, community, and wellness. To learn more about New Jersey Ballet, visit www.njballet.org.

Tickets are available online at www.fellowshipculturalartscenter.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $35.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors.

"We are pleased to welcome New Jersey Ballet to the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center this spring for their Mixed Repertory performances. NJ Ballet's exquisite dancers, flawless choreography and world-class programming delight theatregoers with each production," said Brian Lawrence, President & CEO, Fellowship Senior Living.

Treat yourself to a 5-star dining experience before our evening Mixed Repertory performance at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge, just steps away from the theater at Fellowship Village. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating.

All theater patrons must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by showing their vaccination card and photo ID. Digital copies on smartphones with both sides of the card are acceptable as are paper copies. Masks must be worn in the theater and the common areas.

The Fellowship Cultural Arts Center's 2022 lineup includes American Theater Group's presentation of All Over The Map in June and New Jersey Ballet's Cinderella in October.