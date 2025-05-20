NEWSIES Begins Performances At Mayo Performing Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s Newsies, Mayo Performing Arts Center’s spring production, will feature a cast of over 50 young performers from Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Essex and other surrounding counties.

Newsies takes the MPAC stage for five performances, Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1. Tickets are $35-$57 (all fees included). Tickets are available at www.mayoarts.org.

The show will be directed by Cathy Roy. Music Direction by Charles Santoro.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action.

Performing in the lead role of Jack Kelly is Aidan Buneta. Aidan is senior at Hanover Park High School. Last spring he played Gaston in MPAC’s Beauty and the Beast! Aidan will pursue musical theater at Marymount Manhattan College in the fall. “The experiences I have had and the people I have met here at MPAC have changed my life,” he says.

Isabella Royle portrays Katharine. She is a junior at South Brunswick High School and has been performing since the fourth grade.

Other key roles will be performed by Allie Cimaglia (“Medda”) of Whippany, Zion Pearson (“Crutchie”) of Morristown, and Logan Ebersole (“Davey) of Somerset. (See attached file of entire cast).

