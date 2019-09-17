Musiq Soulchild With Marasha Ambrosius and Lyfe Jennings Come to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Musiq Soulchild with Marsha Ambrosius and Lyfe Jennings on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Philly's own Musiq Soulchild returns to NJPAC! The hip hop soul artist built his reputation freestyling on the open mic circuit, beatboxing for MC's and singing for strangers on the streets. Now, his smooth '70s sound has earned him gold and platinum records, thirteen GRAMMY noms and multiple Top Ten singles.



Special guest Marsha Ambrosius first gained worldwide attention for her fusion of R&B, neo-soul, poetry and spoken word as part of the popular duo, Floetry. The Liverpool native and GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer-songwriter hit the Billboard charts with her debut solo album, Late Nights & Early Mornings, and its follow-up, Friend & Lovers.



Tickets to see Musiq Soulchild with Marsha Ambrosius and Lyfe Jennings go On - Sale Friday, September 20th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.







