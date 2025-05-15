 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Montclair Dance Festival is Coming to Montclair State University in May

Events are set for May 31, 2025.

By: May. 15, 2025
Montclair Dance Festival is Coming to Montclair State University in May Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Jersey nonprofit Freespace Dance brings the first Montclair Dance Festival to Montclair State University (MSU) on May 31, 2025. The family-friendly day-long ticketed event features a variety of dance genres performed by the best of New Jersey dance artists and ensembles.

The program is in two parts. The first is outdoors at the MSU Amphitheater from 2:00-5:30 p.m. and is FREE although tickets are required. It features performances by NJ Dance studios and emerging artists: Ady Arts Center • Alexandra Williamson & Rebecca McGowan • Ava Rakowski & Molly Weidmaier • Beyond the Boogie Dance Studio •Bridget Ryan • Claire Porter • Cleo Mack • DanceWorks Studios • Delise Fusaro •Extensions Dance Project •Grooves Unlimited • Ian Kent and Company •Kelly Guerrero • Kiana Rosa Fischer • Kyle Marshall

Maddie McKnight •Maxine Steinman • Maywood Dance Center • McKenzie Brewer • Middlesex County Magnet School • Morris County Vocational School •Opus/The Company •Robert Mark Dance • Rock Dance Collective • Sharron Miller Academy of Performing Arts • Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre • Starz Performing Arts Academy • Steven Camacho • and Union County APA.

The evening portion of the program will be indoors at MSU Kasser Theater starting 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the evening portion will be only $25.00. The program features Carolyn Dorfman Dance • Freespace Dance • Jason Samuels Smith • Leanna Cotton • Nai-Ni Chen • Nimbus Dance Works • New Jersey Ballet • Roxey Ballet • Sukanya • and Umoja Dance Company.

The Montclair Dance Festival will be held Rain or Shine and parking is at the MSU Red Hawk Parking Deck.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings

Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 19%
Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12%
Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11%
Vote Now!

Videos