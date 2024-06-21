Middletown Arts Center to Present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL by The MAC Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present Legally Blonde the Musical over two weekends, July 12–14 and July 19–21, 2024. This fabulously fun, award-winning musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Music and lyrics by Laurence O’keefe and Nell Benjamin; book by Heather Hach; and based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, Legally Blonde. This will be the eighth production of the Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group and will be led by Director Victoria Keiser with Musical Director Melanie Colby and Choreographer Samantha Amaral.

SHOWTIMES

Fri, July 12 and Sat, July 13 at 7 p.m. | Sun, July 14 at 2 p.m.

Fri, July 19 and Sat, July 20 at 7 p.m. | Sun, July 21 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $15–$30 for adults ($5 student/senior discount) with reserved seating. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The MAC Players production features Caitlyn Kaiser (Elle Woods), Chase Haffner (Emmett Forrest), Lizzy Stefanic (Paulette Buonufonte), Michael Costa (Professor Callahan), Aidan Panno (Warner Huntington III), Madison Steinert-Santangelo (Vivienne Kensington), Amber Naiduk (Brooke Wyndham), Dana Jasperelle (Enid Hoopes), Brenden Kortenhaus (Kyle/Grandmaster Chad/Pforzheimer), Ellie Conover (Margot), Megan Rafferty (Serena) and Jianne Santillan (Pilar).

