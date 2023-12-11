Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Meryn Beckett Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below This January

A cabaret series celebrating motherhood with stories and songs from musical theatre mamas.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 4 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Meryn Beckett Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below This January

Meryn Beckett (Kinky Boots) has joined Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below January 6, 2024.

 

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

 

Music direction by Emily Cohn

 

Previously announced performers include Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l tour), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong, New World Stages), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Bianca Horn (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Color Purple), Amanda Jarufe, Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots, Disaster), and Rachel Prather (A Christmas Carol, The Band's Visit).

 

Get to know more about the cast and creative team at @momsnightoutconcert.

 

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 6th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.  Use code MOM35 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

 

 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below Photo
Photos: Jai Rodriguez Presents A THOUSAND SWEET KISSES at 54 Below

See photos of Jai Rodriguez performing at 54 Below!

2
Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below Photo
Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao & More From SWEENEY TODD to Perform at 54 Below

Don't miss Gaten Matarazzo, Maria Bilbao, and a talented cast as they bring the dark and captivating story of SWEENEY TODD to life at 54 Below.

3
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below Photo
Arielle Jacobs Joins HERE LIES LOVE Sings The Songs Of J. Oconer Navarro At 54 Below

J. Oconer Navarro and the cast of Here Lies Love will take the stage at 54 Below for an evening of his original music on October 9 at 7pm. Leading lady Arielle Jacobs, whose breakout performance as Imelda Marcos has garnered praise from critics and audiences, joins the previously announced cast members in celebrating Navarro's work

4
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards Photo
54 Below to Celebrate 15 Years of The Jimmy Awards

54 BELOW will celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Jimmy Awards® with 15 talented alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
A Christmas Story: The Musical in New Jersey A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!) in New Jersey HOLLYSTALK (OR, HOW A GIANT OF A MISTAKE BECAME THE BEST CHRISTMAS SURPRISE!)
The Ritz Theatre Company (12/01-12/17)
Holiday POPS! in New Jersey Holiday POPS!
Richardson Auditorium (12/16-12/16)
Come From Away in New Jersey Come From Away
State Theatre New Jersey (1/05-1/07)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You