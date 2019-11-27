Mercer County Community College Presents The Nutcracker

Enjoy an afternoon of holiday magic, when dolls and sweets come to life and mice and toy soldiers do battle in the Dance Connection's child-friendly version of the holiday classic "The Nutcracker," Dec. 13 through 15 at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre.

Dates and times for this magical performance are Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 and 15, with shows at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The Dance Connection's one-hour version of this fully narrated and abridged Tchaikovsky ballet is danced entirely by children and teens, and is designed to be enjoyed by every member of the family. At the conclusion of the show, families are invited on stage to meet their favorite characters, who will be available to sign autographs.

Set in 19th century Europe to the magical score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet features wonderful Nutcracker moments, with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince battling the Mouse King and embarking on a journey through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy, complete with snowflakes dancing in a beautiful snow-covered forest.

The Dance Connection of Hillsborough started in 2007 with a mission to bring dance to young people in Central New Jersey, and provide performance and training opportunities for aspiring dancers. The dancers range in age from five to eighteen years old and come from around the region.

Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are $16 for adults, and $14 for children/students and seniors. They may be purchased online at kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Free parking is available next to the theater. For more information or to receive a printed copy of the Kelsey Theatre 2019-20 season brochure, call the box office or visit the theatre website.





