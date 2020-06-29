McCarter Theatre Offers Creative Theater Online Classes For All Ages

Join us for a series of creative and engaging online summer classes for children, teens, and adults!

Whether you're a playwright, actor, dancer, or just starting to explore theatre, we have something for you. These classes have a limited capacity and are open to digital audiences across the globe, so register today to reserve your spot!

Classes for July are available now! August classes will be announced in a few weeks.

Grades 3-5

Storytelling, original short plays, theatre games, and more await students in our selection of six online offerings.

Grades 6-8

Students will learn through improvisation exercises, musical theatre, short play writing, and exploring Shakespeare!

Grades 9-12

Discover the writer, performer, or reader in you!

Adults

These classes have been especially designed for theatergoers ready to explore dramatic texts, discover the playwright inside themselves, or observe how new plays are developed.

Click HERE to register and learn more


