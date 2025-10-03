McCarter Theatre Center Presents Celia Cruz - A Tribute To The Queen

The event will take place on Friday, October 10 | Pre-show Salsa Party Starts At 6PM.
Prepare for an electrifying celebration of Celia Cruz’s legacy, Cuban music, and culture! On Friday, October 10, 2025, the legendary Xiomara Laugart—“The Voice of Cuba”—and her son, three-time GRAMMY-nominated jazz pianist Axel Tosca, will headline Celia Cruz – A Tribute to the Queen! joined by special guest Tito Puente Jr.
Together, they will honor the incomparable Celia Cruz with an unforgettable evening of Afro-Cuban rhythms, jazz brilliance, and high-energy performance.
The evening kicks off with a lively Pre-Show Salsa Party in the lobby at 6:00 PM, setting the stage for a night of vibrant music and dance worthy of the Queen of Salsa.
Videos