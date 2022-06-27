Mayo Performing Arts Center Will Host Three Free Events!

Mayo Performing Arts Center will present two free Arts in the Community events this month:

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza (adjacent to MPAC):

Wednesday, June 29 at 6 pm

Salsa under the Stars

Featuring Newark Arts High Latin Band

Come out for the annual summer dance party! Featuring music from the Newark Arts High Latin Band, Salsa under the Stars is a chance to enjoy a beautiful summer evening dancing the night away. Free dance lessons provided!

Dance lesson by: Arthur Murray Dance

Location: MPAC

U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus

Thursday, June 30 at 7 pm

Since 1756, Army bands have stood side-by-side with Americans helping inspire them during times of peril. The United States Army Field Band focuses on serving communities across the country the best way it can, by maintaining a connection between the American people and the Army. This elite 65-member instrumental ensemble, founded in 1946, has performed in all 50 states and 25 foreign countries for audiences totaling more than 100 million, and will perform classical and patriotic favorites.

Tickets required.

And coming next week, MPAC will be at Cauldwell Playground for another free event:

Location: Cauldwell Playground (Clyde Potts Dr. & Flagler Street):

Wednesday, July 6 at 6 pm

Nahscha

Singer/songwriter Nahscha classifies herself as a mix between pop, soul and R&B. Nahscha believes that music is a universal language, and the best way to communicate to people.

Special Guest: Unity Steppers (2022 Morristown Onstage Audience Pick Winner)