Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents BOAT HOUSE ROW The Yacht Rock Experience, February 10

Significant "yacht rockers" include Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Toto and many more.

Jan. 10, 2023  
The smooth yacht rock sounds of Boat House Row will make a cold winter night feel like a warm summer evening as you enjoy the best of 70s and 80s soft rock at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

In the musical sense, "yacht rock" refers to the highly polished brand of soft rock that emanated from Southern California between 1976 and 1984. The term is meant to suggest the kind of smooth, mellow music that early yuppies likely enjoyed while sipping champagne on their yachts.

Boat House Row is a Yacht Rock experience like no other, bringing you the silky sounds of soft rock from the late 70s and early 80s.




The Barn Theatre Presents CLUE Photo
The Barn Theatre Presents CLUE
Murder and blackmail will be on the menu when The Barn Theatre presents the third show of its 95th Season: the uproarious cult comedy Clue. Performances will be from January 20 to February 5, 2023, at The Barn Theatre on Skyline Drive in Montville, NJ.
THE THREE Original One Acts About Desire, Deceit, And Delusion, To Premiere In Montclair i Photo
THE THREE Original One Acts About Desire, Deceit, And Delusion, To Premiere In Montclair in February
Writer and director Francesco Paladino of 'Orange is the New Black' and 'The Wendy Williams Show' will present the premier production of his three original one-acts at the Montclair Women's Club on February 4th at 8pm.
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen Managing Director Photo
Two River Theater Names Nora DeVeau-Rosen Managing Director
Two River Theater has announced Nora DeVeau-Rosen as Managing Director. Following the news of Justin Waldman taking the reins as Artistic Director in November 2022, Nora will join the leadership team in February 2023.
John Turturro, Mary-Louise Parker, and More Perform In Philip Roth Festival in March Photo
John Turturro, Mary-Louise Parker, and More Perform In Philip Roth Festival in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the anchor cultural institution for the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, in collaboration with the Newark Public Library, will present PHILIP ROTH UNBOUND, a weekend-long festival that will celebrate, challenge and explore the life, legacy and work of novelist and Newark-native Philip Roth, on what would have been his 90th birthday weekend.

