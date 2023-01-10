Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents BOAT HOUSE ROW The Yacht Rock Experience, February 10

The smooth yacht rock sounds of Boat House Row will make a cold winter night feel like a warm summer evening as you enjoy the best of 70s and 80s soft rock at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

In the musical sense, "yacht rock" refers to the highly polished brand of soft rock that emanated from Southern California between 1976 and 1984. The term is meant to suggest the kind of smooth, mellow music that early yuppies likely enjoyed while sipping champagne on their yachts.

Significant "yacht rockers" include Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Toto and many more.

Boat House Row is a Yacht Rock experience like no other, bringing you the silky sounds of soft rock from the late 70s and early 80s.