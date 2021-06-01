Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces 2021-2022 Season

Mayo Performing Arts Center is back and expecting to present events at full capacity this fall, as it announces its 21-22 season schedule.

Tickets for events go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 am at www.MayoArts.Org

"This is the moment we've all been waiting for," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We are so excited to announce our performance line up for the 21-22 season."

Next season includes newly booked events, and carryovers from this past season that needed to be rescheduled.

MPAC's season officially kicks off on Friday, September 17 with a performance by Broadway and cabaret favorite Linda Eder . "The absolutely incredible Linda Eder has performed at MPAC many times and was scheduled to open last season with her tribute to Judy Garland , so it is natural that she be invited back to open this season on September 17. I can't wait," Larena said.

MPAC has been successfully staging events in the theatre at a socially distanced capacity of 150 since last September, hosting over 40 concerts, comedy shows and dance events.

MPAC has invested in the safety and well-being of its patrons, employees and community by partnering with Atlantic Health System. As a 2021 participant of the Atlantic Health System COVID SAFETY CHECK program, MPAC has taken appropriate preventive measures to implement safe infection prevention protocols. MPAC facility upgrades include improved ventilation, including the use of a fresh air circulated system in the auditorium and UV filters elsewhere in the building, touchless fixtures, plexiglas shields, hand sanitizers throughout the building and enhanced cleaning procedures. MPAC will adjust safety protocols based on government regulations over the summer.

As the touring industry ramps up, MPAC expects many events to be added to the schedule. While there may still be a few bumps in the road as normal activity resumes, MPAC is making it easy for patrons to purchase with confidence with flexible ticketing policies.

"You can purchase your seats worry-free. You can rest assure that if a show needs to be rescheduled, or you are not feeling well or do not feel comfortable attending a full capacity event, you will be able to get a credit for future use," Larena said.

2021-2022 season lineup:

9/1: Brit Floyd

9/9: Ben Folds: In Actual Person Live for Real Tour

9/10: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

9/11: Audra McDonald

9/17: Opening Night: Linda Eder: Judy Garland: Me and My Shadow

9/23-24: Brian Regan

9/25: John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

9/30: Masters of Illusion

10/1: 38 Special

10/3: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

10/5: Christopher Cross

10/6: Engelbert Humperdinck

10/9: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone and The Grass Roots

10/15: The Marshall Tucker Band/The Outlaws

10/16: Josh Gates Live! An Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure

10/19: Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles: The Best of Abbey Road

10/21: Jay Leno

10/22: Indigo Girls

10/23: Abba The Concert

10/24: Judy Collins

10/26: Paul Anka - Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way

10/29: Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic

11/9: Friends: The Musical Parody

11/10 Rosanne Cash

11/19: Get the Led Out

11/20: Boyz II Men

11/27: Celtic Thunder Ireland

11/28: A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

12/3: Michael Bolton: Greatest Hits and Holiday Favorites

12/5: A Forever Motown Holiday Celebration

12/10: Sara Evans: At Christmas

12/11: Dennis DeYoung: The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour

1/7-8: Stomp

1/15: Disco Nights

1/16: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live presents "Neighbor Day"

1/21-23: Rent 25th Anniversary Tour: Farewell Tour

2/3: Choir of Man

2/4: Ray on My Mind

2/5: Elvis: The Concert of Kings

2/12: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour

2/18-20: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

2/21: The Righteous Brothers

2/22: Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs

2/24: The Price is Right Live TM

2/25: The Life and Music of George Michael

2/27: Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez

3/2: Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake

3/13: National Dance Company of Ireland: Rhythm of the Dance

3/17: The Queen of Soul: Tribute to Aretha Franklin

3/19: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret

3/24: The Fab Four

3/31: Piano Battle

4/8: Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect

4/10: Paddington Gets in a Jam

4/14: Black Violin: The Impossible Tour: Spring 2022

4/16: One Night of Queen

4/22: Viva MOMIX Remix

4/29: Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho

4/30: B-Underwater Bubble Show

5/13-14: Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific

5/15: The Laurie Berkner Band Live! The Greatest Hits Tour

6/10: The Lords of 52nd Street

6/17-18: Fiddler on the Roof

6/23: Happy Together

Also this summer, MPAC will present six drive in concerts at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm. The MPAC Trend Motors Drive in Concert Series begins Thursday, June 17 with a performance by The Nerds. Delta Dental is a sponsor of The Nerds concert.

Additional concerts will take place at MPAC throughout the summer. These have been scheduled as socially distanced concerts, and MPAC is reviewing newly posted guidelines to determine if it will increase capacity for these events. MPAC Arts in the Community free diverse concerts will also return this summer and be staged at various locations in Morristown. The lineup will be announced soon. Summer Performing Arts School camps will be held both in person and virtually.

