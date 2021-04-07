MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Begins At The Avenel Performing Arts Center April 29

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents My Big Gay Italian Wedding April 29th through May 8th, 2021.

Anthony Pinnunziato, a gay Italian-American from a large chaotic family, wants to marry his boyfriend Andrew Polinski in a traditional Italian ceremony. Anthony's overbearing mother won't give her blessing unless Andrew's estranged mother also gives her blessing and the ceremony is performed by a priest. Matters are further complicated by Andrew's ex-boyfriend, intent on breaking up the couple. My Big Gay Italian Wedding satirizes the controversy surrounding same-sex marriage while drawing on larger than life gay and Italian characters.

My Big Gay Italian Wedding is a play written by Anthony J. Wilkinson that premiered off-Broadway in 2003, at the Actor's Playhouse in New York City and in May 2010 at the St. Luke's Theatre on West 46th Street, in Manhattan, for an open-ended run that concluded in August 2015. The show originated in 2003 as a non-union Off-Broadway show and in 2010 became a full union production, extending fourteen times in the same location. During the run, the show hosted some major celebrities in efforts to help raise money and awareness for marriage equality and the Trevor Project. In 2010 the show was published by Samuel French for licensing purposes. Aside from New York City, the show has already played in over thirty cities in the United States. Internationally the show has had runs in Edinburgh, London, Ireland, Sydney, Hong Kong, Australia, parts of Canada and parts of France. An Italian film based on the play, called Puoi baciare lo sposo (You can kiss the groom), premiered in Italy on March 1, 2018.

Special Guest Officiants include:

Chris O'Connor - Vice President of Player Development, Atlantic City - 4/29 at 8:00 pm

John Mitch - Municipal Clerk, Township of Woodbridge - 4/30 at 8:00 pm

Dan Ryan - Advertising Director, Staten Island Media Group - 5/1 at 8:00 pm

Mayor John McCormac - Mayor, Woodbridge Township - 5/2 at 3:00 pm

Sharon Klein - Owner and Agent, Sharon Klein Productions - 5/6 at 8:00 pm

Hafiz Montgomery - Former WBF Cruiserweight Champion - 5/7 at 8:00 pm

Camille Pizzo - Creator of "Quarantine Cuisine" - 5/8 at 2:00 pm

Nancy Drumm - Membership Director, Woodbridge Chamber of Commerce - 5/8 at 8:00 pm

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office at (732)314-0500.