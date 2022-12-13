MPAC Performing Arts School Registration for Spring 2023 Now Open

Registration for in person MPAC Performing Arts School classes is currently underway. Classes begin the week of January 23 and run through May 2022.

Classes will run for 14 weeks and will be offered in a variety of areas including Musical Theatre, Acting, Voice, Audition Technique and private instruction for ages 3 through adult.

Registration will be processed on a first come, first served basis. All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made. Scholarships are available based on need.

A full list of classes is available here. Email pas@mayoarts.org with any questions.

MPAC will soon announce information about our 2023 Spring musical! More details and audition information coming in January.

Major support for The Miracle Project at MPAC is provided by Bruce Jacobs and Ken Levy of Jacobs Levy Equity Management.

A list of classes is below:

MUSICAL THEATRE

Broadway Babies! Ages 3 & 4

This fun and interactive class musical class will encourage children to use their imaginations and express themselves. Class will incorporate singing, dancing and acting out stories. Students will work toward an end of semester open class sharing.

Cost: $275.00

Tuesdays 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.

Broadway Kids: Ages 5-6

A fun introduction to musical theatre! Work on basic singing skills, movement, stage presence, and acting while working toward an end of semester performance.

Cost: $300.00

Tuesdays 4:00-5:00 pm

Wednesdays 4:00-5:00 pm

Broadway Kids 2: Ages 7-8

Young performers work on singing, dancing, and acting skills while working toward an end of semester performance.

Cost: $300.00

Mondays 4:00-5:00 pm

Tuesdays 5:15 -6:15 pm

Wednesdays 5:15 - 6:15 pm

Musical Theatre Workshop Junior: Ages 9-12

Musical Theatre technique for the young triple-threat performer! Students sharpen performance skills while working on solos, group numbers, and scenes from classic musicals.

$350.00

Mondays 5:15 - 6:45 pm

Wednesdays 6:15- 7:45 pm

Teen Musical Theatre Workshop: Ages 13-18

Musical Theatre workshop for the serious performer. Class focuses on song performance, scene study, and sharpening dance skills while working on solos, duets, and scenes from Broadway musicals.

$350.00

Mondays 7:00 - 8:30 pm

MUSICAL THEATRE SATURDAYS

Broadway Kids Saturday: Ages 7-10

Have fun while working on musical theatre performance skills. This expanded workshop will include classes and workshops in singing, dancing, and acting while rehearsing for a polished end of semester performance!

$425.00

Saturdays 9:00-11:00 am

Saturday Musical Theatre Workshop: Ages 10-15

This exciting program covers many aspects of musical theatre performance while working toward a polished production. Students learn singing skills and song performance, acting, musical theatre dance, and much more. Learn from professional artists in an exciting and creative environment. Guests include Broadway performers and industry professionals!

$525.00

Saturdays 11:00 am-2:00 pm

Saturday Musical Theatre Workshop Advanced: Ages 13-18

Students will perfect their individual and ensemble performance skills using advanced material and curriculum in a conservatory style set-up. Work on advanced vocal technique, song performance, acting, dance and musical theatre audition technique in a supportive and nurturing environment. Guests include industry professionals and Broadway performers! Meant for the intermediate and experienced student.

$525.00

Saturdays 2:00-5:00 pm

ACTING

Acting Workshop Junior: Ages 8 -12

Acting technique for the young performer. Work on acting skills, stage presence, character development, and improvisation in a fun and creative atmosphere.

$350.00

Tuesdays 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Teen Actor's Workshop: Ages 13 - 18

This exciting workshop for teens will give young actors a strong foundation while working on technique, improvisation, scenes and monologues. Work toward an end of semester performance.

$350.00

Tuesdays 7:00-8:30 pm

NEW!!

Improv for Adults: Ages 18 & Up

An hour of fun-filled unscripted fun! Whether you've new to improv or a seasoned pro, this weekly hour is a great way to spend time with friends and even make some new ones! Every week we'll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of life! A great way to polish your acting, presentation or communication skills!

$300.00

Thursdays 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

VOCAL TECHNIQUE

Singing Kids: Ages 7-10

A great class for young singers to gain confidence and learn song performance skills. Have fun while working on solos and group numbers in a supportive atmosphere!

$300.00

Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00 pm

Song Performance Workshop : Ages 9 - 12

If you love to sing, this class is for you! Each student will work on every aspect of performing solos and group numbers. Gain confidence through vocal coaching, technique and exercises! Have fun preparing for an end of session Cabaret style showcase!

$350.00

Wednesdays 5:15 - 6:45 p.m.

Teen Cabaret!

Ages 13-18

This song performance class for teens will work toward a professional style Cabaret performance. Students will work on stage presence, song lyric coaching, vocal technique, movement and song performance. Each student will work on solos and group numbers. This is a great opportunity to build confidence while getting valuable performing experience!

$350.00

Thursdays 6:45 - 8:15

Back by popular demand!!

Cabaret Workshop for Adults - 18 and over

Have you always wanted to sing in front of an audience? We are pleased to offer this workshop under the direction of NYC cabaret professionals! Work on song performance, storytelling, lyric analysis, stage presence, movement and more! Build repertoire and gain confidence in performing! Session will culminate in a Starlight Room cabaret performance. For the beginner through accomplished performer.

Wednesdays 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.

$400.00

PRIVATE LESSONS

Private Voice

Become a more confident singer with proper vocal technique, breathing, placement, diction and song performance.

30 minute private lessons - private $455.00

60 minute private lessons - private $910.00

Private Coaching:

Private lessons and coaching sessions are available in song preparation and performance, monologues, & audition preparation

30 minute private lessons - private $455.00

60 minute private lessons - private $910.00

THE MIRACLE PROJECT

Act! Sing! Dance! Connect! Using the methodology of "The Miracle Project"

"The Miracle Project" is an original groundbreaking, fully inclusive music, movement and creative drama program featured in the Emmy award winning documentary AUTISM: The Musical. This creative, dynamic, socialization program enables children and teens with autism spectrum disorders and other special needs to express themselves through music, dance, acting, story and writing. ALL children of ALL abilities grow in skills, spirit and work with highly talented staff while creating and performing musicals.

Ages 9 - 18

Tuesdays 4:30 - 5:45 p.m.

Thursdays 5:15 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays 11:00 - 12:15

Cost: $275.00

New!!

Miracle Project Advanced - By recommendation only

Please email pas@mayoarts.org if you are interested in registering for the Advanced level class.

Tuesdays 5:45 - 7:00

Cost: $275.00

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.