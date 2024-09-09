MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL Lineup Announced At New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced details of its 13th annual TD James Moody Festival, opening November 7 through November 24.

Presented at various locations throughout Newark, the 2024 Festival comprises a wide range of jazz-infused performances from the living legends of Funk (George Clinton, Vernon Reid, and more) and world-renowned interpreters of the Great American Songbook John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell to Pulitzer Prize-winning percussionist Tyshawn Sorey and cross-genre classical ensembles including the New Jersey Symphony, Kronos Quartet, and Sandbox Percussion.

In one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the 2024 Festival, NJPAC's Jazz Advisor Christian McBride will lead his Big Band and a fierce lineup of vocalists: Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey, Lisa Fischer and NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves. The Festival ends November 24th selecting the winner of the annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Complete Festival details can be found at NJPAC.org/jazz.

PROGRAM + TICKETING INFORMATION (subject to change):

THU 11.07-SUN 11.10 Paquito D'Rivera with New Jersey Symphony

THU 11.07 @ 1:30 p.m. @ NJPAC

FRI 11.08 @ 8:00 p.m. @ NJPAC

SUN 11.10 @ 3:00 p.m. @ Mayo Performing Arts Center



Carlos Miguel Prieto - conductor

Paquito D'Rivera - clarinet & co-curator

Paquito D'Rivera Quintet

Amber Monroe - soprano

New Jersey Symphony



Paquito D'Rivera has won a combined 16 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards (five Grammy and 11 Latin Grammys). He is celebrated both for his artistry in Latin jazz and his achievements as a classical composer. Born in Havana, Cuba, he performed at age 10 with the National Theater Orchestra, studied at the Havana Conservatory of Music, and at 17, became a featured soloist with the Cuban National Symphony. As a founding member of the Orquesta Cubana de Musica Moderna, he directed that group for two years, while at the same time playing both the clarinet and saxophone with the Cuban National Symphony Orchestra.



In this special trio of performances Nov 7, 8 and 10, he performs as a guest soloist, along with his phenomenal Quintet, with the New Jersey Symphony. D'Rivera puts his own signature jazzy swing on Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, a medley of Gershwin's unforgettable hits, and more.



Tix: $29-$45. Location: NJPAC's Prudential Hall & May Performing Arts Center.



THU 11.14 @ 7:30 p.m. Tribute to Funk! with Bilal, , Christian McBride, Savion Glover, Vernon Reid, George Clinton and Ray Chew



It's an unmissable night with the living legends of funk. Featuring appearances by:



Bilal, the GRAMMY-winning soul singer and songwriter. In addition to his award for “These Walls,” he was nominated for his songs “Little One” and “Matter,” and for his contributions to Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly.



of Labelle, celebrating 50 years of the hit song “Lady Marmalade.” The pioneering songwriter, vocalist, activist and multimedia artist is still breaking boundaries with her ambitious fusion of technology, music, art and performance.



Christian McBride, the luminous 16x GRAMMY nominee and 8x winner who plays everything from Monk to Funk. Bassist, composer, bandleader and NJPAC Jazz Advisor.



Savion Glover, the TONY Award-winning tap dancer extraordinaire of Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk; The Tap Dance Kid; Jelly's Last Jam and Shuffle Along. Tap legend Gregory Hines calls him “possibly the best tap dancer that ever lived.”



Vernon Reid, the GRAMMY-winning guitarist and founder of Living Colour. “His rampant eclecticism encompasses everything from heavy metal and punk to funk, R&B and avant-garde jazz, and his anarchic, lightning-fast solos have become something of a hallmark” (AllMusic).



George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk. The frontman of Parliament-Funkadelic is one of funk music's foremost innovators, with a career spanning five decades, three dozen albums and sweeping musical influence.



With Music Director Ray Chew (Dancing with the Stars, Showtime at the Apollo, SNL).



Tix: $49-$89. Location: NJPAC's Prudential Hall.



FRI 11.15 @ 7:00 p.m. NJMEA / All State Jazz Band and Choir

NJMEA Jazz Band

NJMEA Jazz Choir



Catch the next generation of great jazz artists from New Jersey. This annual concert event, co-presented by NJPAC's Arts Education Department and the New Jersey Music Educators Association, brings together some of the very best young musicians and vocalists from across the state for a dynamic group performance. Performers include NJMEA All-State Jazz Band and NJMEA All-State Jazz Choir.



Tickets: $32. Location: NJPAC's Chase Room.



FRI 11.15 @ 7:30 p.m. Tyshawn Sorey Trio (featuring Aaron Diehl and Harish Raghavan) and Sandbox Percussion East Coast premiere

Tyshawn Sorey – percussion

Aaron Diehl – piano

Harish Raghavan – bass

Sandbox Percussion – percussion



2024 marks the Centennial of the birth of jazz pioneer (1924-2007). His legacy and music are explored in this unique concert led by breakout percussionist Tyshawn Sorey. A MacArthur Fellow, Pulitzer Prize winner, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, Sorey grew up in Newark, New Jersey, and attended Newark Arts High School. As a teenager, he participated in NJPAC's very own JAZZ FOR TEENS program. Coming full circle, this Nov 15th performance marks his NJPAC debut as a leader. He will lead his all-star Trio comprising pianist Aaron Diehl and bassist Harish Raghavan, followed by the GRAMMY-nominated chamber percussion quartet Sandbox Percussion (Ian Rosenbaum, Jonny Allen, Terry Sweeney and Victor Caccese).



The two groups will perform their own sets highlighting Roach's impact across musical worlds. Then, they'll join forces for the East Coast premiere of a new work co-commissioned by NJPAC, a through-composed multi-movement piece paying tribute to Roach's groundbreaking M'Boom ensemble. Partial support for the development of this work provided by NJPAC with the approval of the estate.

Tix: $65. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



SAT 11.16 @ 1:00 p.m. WBGO Children's Concert with Davell Crawford

Davell Crawford – piano + vocals



The WBGO Kids Jazz Concert Series brings world-renowned jazz musicians to concert halls and venues throughout New York and New Jersey. This time it presents pianist and singer Davell Crawford. “The Prince of New Orleans” has become one of the true wonders of the Crescent City music scene. He tours the world, performing sold-out concerts, as a leading representative of American roots music, specifically New Orleans piano tradition. He has worked with Dr. John, Aaron Neville, Nona Hendrix, Roberta Flack and many other artists.



These concerts give young listeners the chance to discover the enjoyment of jazz, improvisation, and musical collaboration. With a relaxed, kid-friendly atmosphere, it's the perfect way to introduce your child (or your whole family) to the art of jazz. The program is free and open to the public, but adults must be accompanied by at least one child.



Tix: Free. Advance reservation required. Location: Newark Symphony Hall.



SAT 11.16 @ 7:30 p.m. Madeleine Peyroux

Madeleine Peyroux – vocals

TBA – band



Jazz fans will be delighted to experience Madeleine Peyroux live in this intimate performance. With her sweet-and-smoky voice, the beloved jazz vocalist breathes magic into timeless standards and self-penned originals. This program highlights a variety of songs from across Madeleine's discography, a living testament to her artistic metamorphoses and the evolutions yet to come.



Tix: $59.50-$99. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



SUN 11.17 @ 3:00 p.m. Cindy Blackman Santana NJPAC debut

Cindy Blackman Santana – percussion

Aurélien Budynek – guitar

Zaccai Curtis – keys

Emilio Modeste- saxophone



Cindy Blackman Santana is a force of nature. A longtime drummer for Santana and Lenny Kravitz, she's known for the sheer power of her soulful playing. She's performed with dozens of artists including Pharoah Sanders, Cassandra Wilson, Bill Laswell, Joss Stone, Joe Henderson, Buckethead, Don Pullen, Hugh Masakela and Angela Bofill. And she leads her own projects, including Another Lifetime and The Cindy Blackman Santana Band. Her solo album Give the Drummer Some (2020) spans jazz, rock and funk, showcasing her versatility both behind the kit and in front of the microphone.



Tix: $69. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



THU 11.21 @ 7:30 p.m. Jazz Jams Open Mic at Clement's Place



Co-presented by NJPAC and Wayne Winborne, Executive Director of the Institute of Jazz Studies at Rutgers University-Newark, this marks the first in a series of Jazz Jam Sessions to be held during the 2024-25 school year. Held at Clement's Place on the campus of Rutgers-Newark, this Open Mic series is curated and directed by pianist and bandleader James Austin, Jr. in consultation with the Jazz Advisory Committee of NJPAC's Community Engagement Department.



Tix: Free. Location: Rutger University's Clement's Place.



THU 11.21 @ 7:30 p.m. Bethany Baptist Jazz Vespers @ 25 Honoring Rev. M. , Jr.

Nat Adderly Jr. – music director/bandleader/piano

Jon Faddis – trumpet

Vanessa Rubin – vocals

Lizz Wright – vocals



Celebrate 25 years of the Bethany Baptist Jazz Vespers Concert Series with music director and bandleader Nat Adderley Jr., jazz trumpeter and conductor Jon Faddis, jazz vocalist Vanessa Rubin and jazz/gospel singer Lizz Wright. Since 2000, Newark's historic Bethany Baptist Church has hosted free concerts that combine jazz and worship. For this special event, Jazz Vespers heads to the NJPAC stage for a look back at 25 years of praiseworthy music. The program will also honor Rev. M. , Jr., who co-founded Jazz Vespers with Newark's First Lady of Jazz, NEA Jazz Master Dorthaan Kirk (WGBO Radio). Ms. Kirk described Dr. Howard as “a No. 1 jazz fan” to The New York Times, saying: “That's why he started” the now-famous series. Co-sponsored with Bethany Baptist Church Jazz Vespers.

Tix: $69. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



FRI 11.22 @ 7:30 p.m. John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell: BILLIE & BLUE EYES NJPAC duo debut

Catherine Russell – vocals

John Pizzarelli Trio:

John Pizzarelli – guitar + vocals

Mike Karn – bass

Isaiah J. Thompson - piano



Celebrating their NJPAC debut as a duo, GRAMMY Award-winning jazz vocalist Catherine Russell teams up with world-renowned jazz guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli in a stunning tribute to Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra.BILLIE & BLUE EYES is musical journey featuring popular songs of Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday. Dubbed “the essential duo,” they transport audiences to the glory days of jazz with masterful ease, capturing Holiday's effortless grace and Sinatra's cool swagger. Audiences will hear the music of Lady Day and Ol' Blue Eyes like never before, with familiar favorites and surprising hidden gems.



Pizzarelli is one of our most celebrated interpreters of the Great American Songbook. He has been hailed by The Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing Jazz.” Russell has “a voice that wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the garden of Eden” (NPR).



Tix: $69. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



SAT 11.23 @ 6:00 p.m. + 8:30 p.m. Dorado Schmitt and Sons: Django Festival All-Stars

Dorado Schmitt – violin

Amati Schmitt – guitar

Samson Schmitt – guitar

Ludovic Beier – accordion and accordian

Francko Mehrstein – rhythm guitar

Gino Roman – double bass



The Django Festival Allstars honor legendary Romani-French guitarist Django Reinhardt and his unique style of 1930s gypsy jazz, also known as “hot jazz.” The Django Festival Allstars have grown into a brilliantly cohesive group of star musicians who've taken America by storm, performing at top concert halls and festivals to standing ovations. Guitar, violin, double bass and accordion will get audience members' hearts pumping with swinging rhythms, fiery solos and awe-inspiring technical prowess. It's a family legacy for group leader Dorado Schmitt, who plays alongside talented sons Samson and Amati and cousins Francko Mehrstein and Gino Roman. “Sensational... Standout performance... Hardest swinging band at the Newport Jazz Festival” (DownBeat Magazine)



Tix: $49. Location: NJPAC's Chase Room.



SAT 11.23 @ 8:00 p.m. Kronos Quartet

David Harrington – violin

Gabriela Diaz – violin

Ayane Kozasa – viola

Paul Wiancko - cello



Two events took place during NJPAC's inaugural season (1997-98) that boldly announced what the vision of this new arts center would be. The first, a performance by the boundary-pushing chamber group Kronos Quartet. The second, a tribute to gospel singer and activist Mahalia Jackson. Now, the Kronos Quartet returns to NJPAC to explore the inspiring voice of Mahalia Jackson, refracted through works by Nina Simone, John Coltrane, Terry Riley, , and more.



Mahalia Jackson was the voice of the civil rights movement. She sang her truth across the south: at Selma, the March on Washington and the funeral of Martin Luther King, Jr. She won the first-ever GRAMMY for gospel music, and was honored with a posthumous lifetime achievement award in 1972.



For 50 years, San Francisco's Kronos Quartet has challenged and reimagined what a string quartet can be. Kronos has been at the forefront of revolutionizing chamber music into a living art form that responds to the people and issues of our time. This marks the NJPAC debut of the latest iteration of Kronos Quartet featuring its two newest members: violinist Gabriela Diaz and cellist Paul Wiancko.



Tix: $65-$85. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.



SAT 11.23 @ 8:00 p.m. Philip Bailey, Lisa Fischer, Dianne Reeves and Christian McBride Big Band

Christian McBride – bass + bandleader

Philip Bailey – vocals

Lisa Fischer – vocals

Dianne Reeves – vocals



NJPAC Jazz Advisor Christian McBride (16x GRAMMY nominee and 8x winner) and his Big Band welcome a fierce lineup of vocalists: Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind & Fire), Lisa Fischer (background singer for Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan and Tina Turner, whose journey was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Twenty Feet from Stardom) and NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves. It's a star-studded prelude to McBride's forthcoming album (TBR Spring 2025), which combines big voices with big band.



Tix: $49-$89. Location: NJPAC's Prudential Hall.



SUN 11.24 @ 11:30 a.m. + 1:30 p.m. Dorthaan's Place: Brandee Younger Trio

Brandee Younger – harp

Rashaan Carter – bass

Allan Mednard – drums



NJPAC continues Dorthaan's Place, its popular Sunday jazz brunch series at NICO Kitchen + Bar curated by Newark's First Lady of Jazz, Dorthaan Kirk. The series made its debut during NJPAC's 2012-13 season and has grown ever since. “The finest in jazz is on the menu… anticipation runs high at Dorthaan's Place, whether you're there for the music, the food, the scene, Dorthaan, or all of the above.” (All About Jazz)



This edition presents contemporary harpist Brandee Younger. A leading voice of the harp, Younger recently made history at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards as the first Black female solo artist nominated in the Best Instrumental Composition category for her song “Beautiful Is Black." The mesmerizing track is from her 2021 critically well-received major label debut album, Somewhere Different, that also received a 2022 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental. Over her career Younger has performed and recorded across countless genres with artists including John Legend, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, Common, Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Ron Carter, and Charlie Haden.



There are two brunch seatings: 11:00 a.m. (music begins at 11:30 a.m.) and 1:00 p.m. (music begins at 1:30 p.m.).

Tickets: $29-$49 (does not include food/drink). Location: NJPAC's NICO Kitchen + Bar.



Sun 11.24 @ 3:00 p.m. 13th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

Sheila Anderson – host

Lucía – vocals

Christian McBride – judge

Madeleine Peyroux – judge

Bill Charlap – judge

Lisa Fischer – judge

Terri Lyne Carrington - judge



The divine Sarah Vaughan—Newark's greatest musical gift to the world—got her start as the winner of a talent contest. NJPAC honors her legacy every year with the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, the only global jazz vocal contest of its kind, open to all genders and nationalities. This event offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business—and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow. For this 13th annual “The SASSY Awards” event, WBGO Radio's Sheila Anderson will host and 2022 SVVC winner Lucía will perform. A panel of all-star judges—Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian McBride, Madeleine Peyroux, Bill Charlap, Lisa Fischer, and Terri Lyne Carrington—will select the winner.



Gifted young contestants from around the world are evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize. Past winners include Samara Joy, Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, and more. For more information or to enter the competition, visit SarahVaughanCompetition.com.



Tix: $39-$49. Location: NJPAC's Victoria Theater.

