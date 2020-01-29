MEN ARE FROM MARS-WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS-LIVE! Plays The Avenel Performing Arts Center

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), presents the Off-Broadway hit comedy Men are from Mars- Women are from Venus- LIVE for seven performances Tuesday, February 25 thru Sunday, March 1.

Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom.

This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!

When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It's a great recipe for a night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment!

The performance schedule for Men are from Mars- Women are from Venus LIVE! is as follows: Tuesday, February 25 at 7PM, Wednesday, February 26 - Friday, February 28 at 8PM, Saturday, February 29 at 2PM & 8PM and Sunday, March 1 at 3PM.



The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Sunday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





