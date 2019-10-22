MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Heads to NJPAC March 20

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents MasterChef Junior Live! on Tuesday, March 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



MasterChef Junior Live! cooks up all the delicious excitement of the kids' TV competition show, live on stage! This immersive, family-friendly event features head-to-head culinary demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges. Fans and foodies of all ages will savor the opportunity to see some of their favorite contestants from past seasons ... and you'll be able to ask them questions during our audience Q&A.



Our cast of kid chefs is subject to change but may include Jasmine (Season 5 Winner), Evan (Season 6 Top 6), Malia (Season 7 Top 3) and New Jersey's own Matthew (Season 7 Top 8).



VIP meet-and-greet is available!



Tickets to see MasterChef Junior Live! are On-Sale Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You