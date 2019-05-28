Live Arts At The Morris Museum Announces Launch Event

Live Arts at the Morris Museum, a bold new performance series, introduces cultural climate change to Morris County's Morris Museum in historic Morristown, New Jersey. Innovative artists from around the world and around the area will dominate the season with world and regional premieres of the most interesting new work being created in music, dance and theater. To introduce Live Arts at the Morris Museum there will be a Launch Party on Thursday, June 6th at 7:30 pm at The Bickford Theatre featuring a performance by Kyle Marshall Choreography, the dynamic young dance company who will preview their new work, Horizon which will be part of the new season. Admission to the Launch Party is free. Advance registration is encouraged but not required. To register or for more information visit: https://morrismuseum.org/livearts/

This stirring new season lifts off on September 20th at the Museum's 312 seat Bickford Theatre with Mexican choreographer Javier Dzul's The Last Mayan King. Some other highlights of the new season include Sylvia Milo's The Other Mozart, the award-winning play about Nanneri Mozart, Amadeus' forgotten sister with a score composed by Phyllis Chen whose work Lighting the Dark, and Automatoys will be part of the season. Yevgeny Kutik's Music from a Suitcase is the violinist's musical autobiography, touching on his family's escape from the former Soviet Union. Hai-Ting Chinn's Science Fair: An Opera With Experiments is an opera singer's love song to science. Thaddeus Phillips inventive new work, Inflatable Space blows up preconceived notions of theatre while exploring the human side of the Voyager Space Mission. Bringing performance out of the Bickford Theatre and into the gallery; Jersey's own all male dance company 10 Hairy Legs will perform the World Premiere of Doug Elkin's Trouble Will Find Me: Remixed in the Museum's Main Gallery as a site-specific dance installation, part of the upcoming fall exhibition Aerosol: Graffiti l Street Art l New Jersey l Now showcasing New Jersey street and graffiti artists.

To read about the full season click here: /new-jersey/article/Live-Arts-At-The-Morris-Museum-Announces-Season-20190519





