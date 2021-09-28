Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lillias White to Pay Tribute to Sarah Vaughan at NJPAC Concert

The concert, White says, is a way to pay tribute to Vaughan's impact and to reintroduce the world to an incredible singer. 

Sep. 28, 2021  
Lillias White to Pay Tribute to Sarah Vaughan at NJPAC Concert

Tony Award (Best Featured Actress in a Musical, The Life) and Daytime Emmy Award winner (Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series, Sesame Street) Lillias White is world-renowned for her glorious voice and extraordinary ability to communicate the heart of a song. She is currently on Broadway playing the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago. In her latest project, White explores the life, struggles, and music of the African American jazz artist Sarah Vaughan, a pivotal figure in the formation of Be-Bop who has influenced generations of vocalists. White first discovered Vaughan's music a long time ago, and the vocalist's artistry has stuck with her ever since her youth. The concert, White says, is a way to pay tribute to Vaughan's impact and to reintroduce the world to an incredible singer. Vaughan helped desegregate American airwaves and set the stage for the civil rights activism of the 1960's and 1970's. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Vaughan, called "Sassy" by the greatest Jazz musicians, was not only an extraordinary vocalist but a pianist, as well, who could accompany herself and perform alone if necessary. (This concert precedes the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition happening on the same NJPAC stage two days later Nov 14.)


Her first solo studio album, Get Yourself Some Happy!, was released this past summer via Old Mill Recording. "Lillias White is the kind of performer who engenders adoration. She serves up joy and talent in giant portions in everything she does. Her voice is instantly recognizable. No one sings like her. The force of her voice and her presence is as elemental as air, water, earth, and fire!" - Broadway World

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
$50-70 NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC


