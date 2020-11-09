Lillias White Sings Sarah Vaughan in Virtual Performance Presented by NJPAC

The virtual performance will take place Dec. 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Join NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber for a fresh look at the classic American Songbook in this free online series. Each month, a special guest is invited to our virtual theater to share the songs of a performer or composer they love. Afterward, John dives deep with a one-on-one chat about timeless music, legendary artists, and creative inspiration.



Tony Award® winning singer and actress Lillias White is best known for her star turns on the Broadway stage in Dreamgirls, Fela! and The Life. NJPAC is thrilled to welcome her for a tribute to Newark jazz legend Sarah Vaughan, with a live (online) performance and conversation with John Schreiber. "Lillias White singing for you is a musical dream come true" (Broadway World), especially from the comfort of your own home.



The American Song series at NJPAC is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, and the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07012

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You