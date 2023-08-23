Legendary Bollywood Singer, B Praak, To Illuminate Newark In September; Tickets Available Now

Get ready to be swept off your feet by the musical magic of acclaimed South Asian singing sensation B Praak!

This September, a highly anticipated US Tour is set to captivate audiences nationwide, and New Jersey's music enthusiasts are in for an extraordinary treat. On Saturday, September 16th, a harmonious fusion of melodies, emotions, and sheer musical brilliance will take center stage at the renowned New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).



Fans in attendance will experience Bollywood film music like never before as B Praak takes the stage for a sensational performance. This musical odyssey guarantees a series of mesmerizing acts, amplified by a full symphony orchestra that brings his chart-topping hits to life. From the soul-stirring ballads like "Teri Mitti" to the magnetic strains of "Mann Bharrya" and the resounding success of tracks like "Filhall," boasting over 1.1 billion views on YouTube, you're in for a grand production that truly captures the essence of B Praak's musical brilliance.

"I am excited to bring my live concert experience to New Jersey," says B Praak. "After years of anticipation, I am thrilled to return to the U.S. stage and present a one-of-a-kind show featuring all your favorite songs, electrifying visuals, dynamic lighting, and a complete symphony. Let's harmonize our voices and lose ourselves in a magical night."

The Full US Tour is presented by Sai USA, the driving force behind this national musical extravaganza. "B Praak's artistry and soulful performances possess the innate ability to transcend boundaries and touch hearts," shares Amit Jaity, the leader of Sai USA. "This tour is a celebration of music's prowess in fostering connections, and we are honored to offer this exceptional opportunity to witness the brilliance of B Praak live."

Moreover, B Praak has something exceptional in store for the fans attending this show at NJPAC, promising an additional layer of unforgettable moments.

Tickets for B Praak's live concert in New Jersey are now available for purchase. Given the tremendous popularity of the artist and the limited availability of seats, fans are urged to secure their tickets early to avoid any disappointment. To purchase tickets, please visit https://bpraak.live/.

B Praak, originally recognized as Pratik Bachan and Prakky B, stands as an accomplished Indian artist, encompassing roles of a singer, music director, composer, and music producer hailing from Chandigarh, India. His lineage in music traces back to his father, Varinder Bachan, a notable figure in Punjabi music production and composition. Throughout his esteemed career, B Praak has masterfully woven a tapestry of romantic, soulful, and emotionally charged themes, cementing his stature in the Punjabi and Hindi music industries. His exceptional ability to evoke emotions through his musical compositions has played a pivotal role in propelling him to mainstream popularity.

Collaborating with major music partners like Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and others, B Praak has exhibited his versatility and prowess in the industry. Working alongside prominent labels like Sony Music India, he has extended his musical reach far and wide.

With an extraordinary and emotive vocal ability, B Praak has carved an indelible presence as an undeniable force in the music scene. His mellifluous voice and compositions imbued with profound sentiments have resonated deeply with audiences. Beginning with his impactful debut as a singer with the poignant melody "Mann Bharrya" and continuing with an unbroken stream of celebrated creations, B Praak has showcased an unrivaled flair for infusing his music with sentiments that strike a chord. This exceptional talent has garnered him not only critical acclaim and numerous awards but also an unwavering legion of devoted fans who connect with his heartfelt musical expressions.

NJPAC stands as the anchor cultural institution for Newark and the entire state of New Jersey. As a nonprofit arts organization, NJPAC significantly enhances and transforms lives. It delights audiences with world-class performances, nurtures students through comprehensive arts education programs, and engages the community with free cultural events throughout the city. NJPAC is a trailblazer, prioritizing inclusion in every facet of its mission. It welcomes diverse audiences and artists to its stages, leads conversations on social justice issues, and is dedicated to catalyzing economic development in its home city of Newark.