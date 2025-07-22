Leann Rimes Brings GREATEST HITS CHRISTMAS TOUR TO Mayo Performing Arts Center​​​​​​​ This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes will bring holiday cheer to Morristown this winter with her Greatest Hits Christmas Tour, launching at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated as the “Queen of Christmas,” Rimes will perform beloved holiday selections from her acclaimed seasonal albums along with standout hits from her 30-year career. With her powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery, Rimes continues to be a holiday favorite for fans of all ages.

“Christmas for me is not just a day, it’s the season. The build up, the joy, the excitement… a holiday tour,” said Rimes. “Some of these songs I’ve sung since I was a little girl. Others came later, from a deeper place, when I started asking what the season feels like now as a woman, a wife, a stepmom, and someone who's lived a lot more life.”

With over 48 million albums sold worldwide, Rimes is known for her chart-topping hits and genre-spanning artistry across country, pop, and soul. Her most iconic songs include “Blue,” “How Do I Live,” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Her three holiday albums have become modern classics.

In addition to the tour, Rimes continues to expand her on-screen presence, including filming the Ryan Murphy-produced 9-1-1: Nashville, and recently returned to NBC’s The Voice as a Season 27 Mega Mentor.