Laurie Berkner Comes To Carteret Performing Arts Center In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning children's recording artist Laurie Berkner, widely recognized as the uncrowned queen of children's music, will perform her greatest hits at the Carteret Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 5 at 3:00PM.

Laurie's albums, released on her own label, have been bestsellers on a chart typically dominated by movie soundtracks and major label compilations. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 535 million YouTube channel views, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide. Her debut DVD, which went quadruple platinum, was the first-ever indie children's music DVD to enter Billboard's Top Music Video chart at #1. Laurie's 17th album, Laurie Berkner Greatest Hits, will be released in May 2025.

A longtime fixture on TV's Noggin and Universal Kids (formerly Sprout) channels, Laurie was the first recording artist to ever appear in a music video interstitial on Nick Jr. and was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie can also be heard in two seasons of the ten-chapter Audible Original series she created, Laurie Berkner's Song & Story Kitchen.

Tickets are $36 and $101 for preferred VIP seating (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.carteretpac.com starting on Friday, May 2 at 10:00AM. VIP tickets include meet and greet with Laurie Berkner after the show.

Comments