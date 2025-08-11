Last Chance to Enter 14TH ANNUAL SARAH VAUGHAN INTERNATIONAL JAZZ VOCAL COMPETITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is accepting applications for the 14th annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, also known as The SASSY Awards. Solo vocalists from around the world are invited to apply before the September 2, 2025 deadline at SarahVaughanCompetition.com.

Open to singers over the age of 18 of all genders and nationalities, the competition seeks exceptional vocalists not signed to a major label. Contestants are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing.

On November 23, 2025, the Top Five finalists will compete on NJPAC’s stage before a live audience and an esteemed judging panel featuring Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter Jon Faddis, GRAMMY-nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon, GRAMMY-winning bassist and NJPAC Artistic Advisor for Jazz Programming Christian McBride, and Janis Siegel of The Manhattan Transfer. Hosted by WBGO’s Gary Walker, the event will also feature a performance by 2023 winner Tyreek McDole. Prizes include $5,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $500 for third place.

Past winners include Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Samara Joy, Gabrielle Cavassa, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso. Inspired by the early career break that launched Newark native and NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan in 1942, the competition continues to be a leading platform for discovering the next generation of jazz vocalists.

For more information and to apply, visit SarahVaughanCompetition.com.