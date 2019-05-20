LITTLE WOMEN To Open Friday At Music Mountain Theatre

This beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life in Little Women playing a limited 2-week engagement at Music Mountain Theatre.

Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these "Little Women" to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, Little Women reminds us that "sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true."

Reprising their starring roles from the Washington Crossing Open Air Theatre production are Jill Palena as Jo, Anna Hentz as Marmee, Lauren Brader as Meg, Lyndsey Schaefer as Beth, and Colby Langweiler as Amy. Rounding out the cast are Karl Weigand as Laurie, Rhett Commodaro as Professor Bhaer, Shelly O'Hara-Tapp as Aunt March, Jeff Stephens as John Brooke, Don Hallcom as Mr. Laurence, and Taylor Rae Carter as Beth at certain performances.

Performances of Little Women run May 24 through June 2 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.





