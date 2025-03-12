KINKY BOOTS Coming to the Kelsey Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A struggling maker of men’s shoes reverses his fortunes when he transforms his footwear from functional to fabulous with the help of an entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos in the hilarious musical “Kinky Boots” for four evening and two afternoon performances at the Kelsey Theatre, March 21-30, on Mercer County Community College’s West Windsor Campus.

Presented by Thank You 5 Productions, “Kinky Boots” is based on the true story of a struggling British shoe factory owner, Charlie, who realizes the demand is dying down for his sensible men’s loafers. A chance meeting with Lola, a London entertainer in need of a sturdier pair of heels, results in a partnership leading to the factory pivoting to make shoes for a new clientele: drag queens. But the macho culture of Charlie’s economically-depressed industrial hometown is going to have to co-exist with the gender-fluid exuberance of Lola and her colleagues, resulting in lessons about being yourself, accepting yourself in order to accept others, and how changing your mind can change the world.

Based on a 2005 British film, “Kinky Boots” features an uplifting and hilarious book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, and a Grammy-winning score by pop star Cyndi Lauper. The production received a season-high 13 Tony Award nominations in 2013 and won six, including Best Musical and Lauper for Best Score.

“Kinky Boots” features an ensemble that includes Vinnie DiFilippo of Williamstown, N.J., as Charlie Price; Tyron Howard of North Plainfield, N.J., as Lola/Simon; Ty Bedesem of Yardley, Pa., as Young Charlie; Naomi Gooden of Yardley as Young Lola/Simon; Samantha Phillips of Hamilton, N.J., as Lauren; Jazmynn Perez of Metuchen, N.J., as Nicola; Sal Sciortino of Burlington, N.J., as Don; Dana Jasperelle of Toms River, N.J., as Pat; Gigi Bella of Woodbridge, N.J., as Trish; Daniel Slothower of Bordentown, N.J., as George; Lori Howard of Mt. Laurel, N.J., as Marge; Paul Mansfield of Bryn Mawr, Pa., as Mr. Price; D Dutko of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Harry; and Ed Lieu of Princeton Junction, N.J., as Richard Bailey. In the roles of Angels are Justin Derry, Newtown, Pa.; Nicholas Pecht of Hamilton, N.J.; Darrell J. Watts of Ewing, N.J.; and Sam Zdanowicz of Hamilton.

“Kinky Boots” is produced by Beverly Kuo-Hamilton and directed by Laurie Gougher, with Andrew Devlin as assistant director. Choreography is by Sheilla Kraft and Simon Hamilton, with music direction by Sue den Outer. Stage manager is Fabiola Bien-Aimé with sound design by Evan Paine, lighting design by Jeff Cantor, costumer is Louisa Murey, and promotion/propsmaster is Miranda Willams. Fight choreographer is Katie Sillitti and drag queen consultant is Diva Divine Monroe.

Dates and showtimes for “Kinky Boots” are Friday, March 21 and March 28, and Saturday, March 22 and March 29 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 and March 30 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC’s West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. (NOTE: Both matinee performances are sold out.) Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

Comments