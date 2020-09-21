Juniper Communities Wins Argentum Best Of The Best Award For Perennial Players

Recipients will be recognized during the 2021 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference Mainstage session.

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, announces it has won Argentum's Best of the Best Award for its Perennial Players program, which provides senior living residents with opportunities to perform and present classic Broadway musicals adapted to meet the needs of seniors.

Juniper's Perennial Players program was awarded for its innovative implementation of using musical theater productions to address solutions for resident health and wellness. Juniper's Perennial Players all-resident theater troupe is the first senior community to put on a Broadway Senior production, an initiative that has shown life-affirming and therapeutic social, emotional, and physical benefits.

"The Argentum Best of the Best Awards recognize innovative new programs and services that are working to improve the future of senior living. Juniper's Perennial Players shows unparalleled passion and commitment to providing an optimal environment for residents and their families," said James R. Balda, President & CEO, Argentum. "This innovative program stands out for its uniqueness and ability to advance excellence in senior living."

"The success and impact of Perennial Players is due in large part to how the program integrates Juniper with a variety of other organizations, facilitating a meaningful and intergenerational experience for residents," states Katie Kensinger, Juniper's Senior Director of Community Relations. "For seniors, particularly those struggling with memory issues and dementia, musical theatre demonstrates therapeutic value and an emotional connection with music that patients will respond to long after they've stopped responding to anything else."

Juniper Village at Brookline in State College, PA piloted the program in 2018 and was the first senior living community to perform the classic musical comedy "Guys and Dolls, Senior." In 2019, Juniper's all-resident theater troupe was back on stage with a performance of "Singin' in the Rain, Senior." Based on its resounding success, the program has been implemented in other Juniper locations throughout the state. Now, with the use of mentorship, workshops, and tool kits, Juniper plans to expand its Perennial Players program to other communities in its portfolio of 21 properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Colorado.

"The Perennial Players program is designed to reach people on a deeper level of mind, body, and spirit and give seniors renewed purpose, engaging them and encouraging positive validation, which aligns with Juniper's mission to empower people to live a full life, regardless of age or health," said Lynne Katzman, founder and CEO of Juniper Communities. "We are honored to receive this nationally respected award and hope recognition of the program and its positive results can be a spark of inspiration for other senior living communities."

Recipients will be recognized during the 2021 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference Mainstage session.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You