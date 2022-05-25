June Weekday Schubert Quartets, Baroque, And More Announced At Princeton Festival

Chamber and Baroque music lovers have the opportunity to enjoy multiple weekday concerts during the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO)'s all-new Princeton Festival June 10-25.

National radio personality Rob Kapilow makes an appearance, and performing ensembles including Germany's Signum Quartet, the Sebastians, the Festival Chorus, and the unique trio Time For Three perform under the enormous performance tent on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden or across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church. All performances take place at 7pm.

Leading off the chamber music events is a cycle of Franz Schubert's late string quartets. What Makes it Great? host Rob Kapilow explores "Death and the Maiden," a pillar of the chamber repertoire, on Monday, June 13 with a performance of the work by the Signum Quartet. Through his concert presentations, commentaries on NPR's "Performance Today," and CD series, Kapilow takes listeners inside the music, deconstructing and recomposing key passages to demonstrate why a piece is so extraordinary. The event is presented in partnership with WWFM, the Classical Network, which will livestream the event. Signum continues the quartet cycle with performances of the "Rosamunde" and monumental String Quartet in G Major on Tuesday, June 14. These events are at Morven Museum & Garden.

Thursdays at the Princeton Festival are devoted to Baroque music played on period instruments at Trinity Episcopal Church. On June 16, the 14-piece ensemble making up the Sebastians performs early music by Giuseppe Antonio Brescianello and Johann Georg Pisendel in addition to that of iconic Baroque composers George Frideric Handel, J.S. Bach, and Antonio Vivaldi. Selections performed with the Festival Chorus on June 23 include Bach's contata Wer sich selbst erhöhet, der soll erniedriget werden, BWV 47 and Handel's Chandos Anthem O Praise the Lord with One Consent, HWV 254. Festival Director Gregory Jon Geehern conducts.

Time For Three performs on Tuesday, June 21, under the 10,000 square-foot performance tent at Morven. Members Ranaan Meyer, double bass, Nick Kendall, violin, and Charles Yang, violin defy conventional boundaries, fusing their instruments with their voices and standing at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. Their set list includes works ranging from Chaconne in Winter, after Bach, to Amazing Grace and "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King, Jerry Leiber, and Mike Stoller.

Free companion talks augment each concert experience. Charles Fisk, a retired musicology professor from Wellesley College and one of the world's foremost Schubert scholars, discusses the music of Franz Schubert's later years on Tuesday, June 14 at 5pm at Morven Museum & Garden's Stockton Education Center. John Burkhalter surveys the distinctive variety of styles and genres in Baroque Music and Dr. Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, a master of vocal pedagogy, discusses the challenges, and rewards, of singing Bach and Handel's music at talks held at 6pm on Thursday, June 16 and Thursday, June 23, respectively, at Trinity Church's Pierce-Bishop Hall. For more information, visit princetonsymphony.org/festival/community-programs.

Tickets for all Princeton Festival performances range from $10 - $130; ticket packages are $18 and up. Call 609-497-0020 or visit princetonsymphony.org/festival.

