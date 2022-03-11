Jesse Walker to Join SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH Cast for THE 90'S CON

New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," takes his show on the road to Hartford, Connecticut, where he will sit down with cast members from the hit TV series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" for a retrospective reunion - 19 years in the making - at "The 90's Con: The Raddest Celebration This Side of the Millennium," March 11 - 13, 2022 at Hartford Convention Center (100 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT).

Hosted by Mr. Walker the onstage panel and interview will special guests Caroline Rhea, Melissa Joan Hart, Beth Broderick, Jenna Leigh Green and Nate Eric Richert. The recorded panel will air on "The Jesse Walker Show" at 5:00PM on Monday, March 14, 2022 on YouTube and at www.jesseshollywoodrampage.wordpress.com. (This will not be a live-stream video, but a live in-person recorded event that will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Hartford Convention Center.)

For additional information, please visit: https://www.thats4entertainment.com/90scon

Caroline Rhea is a Canadian actress and stand-up comedian, who is best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch". She has performed numerous comedy specials, including three one-hour standup specials for HBO, Showtime, and Bravo.

Melissa Joan Hart is an American actress, producer, and director. She had starring roles as the title characters in the sitcoms "Clarissa Explains It All," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and "Melissa & Joey," and also in "No Good Nick." She has also appeared in films Drive Me Crazy, Nine Dead, and God's Not Dead 2.

Elizabeth Alice Broderick is an American actress. She portrayed Zelda Spellman in the ABC/WB television sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." She also had recurring roles as Diane Janssen in the ABC mystery drama series "Lost" and as Rose Twitchell in the CBS science fiction drama series "Under the Dome."

Jennifer Leigh Green is an American actress and singer best known for her performances as Libby Chessler on the television show "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," as well as for roles on tour in the musical Wicked and later in the Broadway production.

Nathaniel Eric Richert is an American actor, director, musician and songwriter, best known as Harvey Kinkle in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

Watch online on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:

YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/channel/UC0XB61vkgqBBJRQphNIEwTg?view_as=subscriber

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/The-Jesse-Walker-Show-1035226623323386/?modal=suggested_action¬if_id=1590438154317499¬if_t=page_user_activity

www.jesseshollywoodrampage.wordpress.com

Jesse Walker, named "Talk Show Host with Tenacity" by New Jersey's Bergen Record in 2005, has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.