Jersey City Theater Center Wraps Up New Play Festival Weeks 3 & 4

The Jersey City Theater Center's 2021 New Play Festival, part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance's 2021 Stages Festival, wraps up four weeks of new plays the next two Thursdays May 20 and 27.

A total of ten new plays on the topic of healing from the US, Canada and New Zealand will have been seen in the festival, which began on May 6. All shows are at 7:30pm.

The plays -- eight short plays and two full-length works -- are presented on Zoom, followed by a live Q&A with the projects' respective artistic teams. For tickets visit www.jctcenter.org

The two remaining programs are as follows: On Thursday, May 20 four short plays:

On Robots and Raindrops written and directed by Monica Cross: In the not-so-distant future, Billie finds herself prescribed an in-home companion robot to help her cope with loneliness and the recent loss of her wife, Susan.

Random Acts of Kindness by James C. Ferguson, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro: At a time when stress is high an interesting case is made to remember that empathy and kindness make us all stronger.

Relativity and Me by Len Cuthbert, directed by Michole Biancosino: In a subway station, a young mother meets her great-grandmother for the first time. Although it might appear to be about physical healing, this play actually looks a bit deeper, finding that real healing involves something far greater.

Skull against the Sky by Rex McGregor, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro: After suffering a nervous breakdown, Georgia O'Keeffe hasn't done any painting in over a year. While recuperating at her husband Alfred Stieglitz's family home at Lake George, she finds love and laughter in the company of an old friend, Jean Toomer. But is this enough for her?

On Thursday May 27, a full-length play: Love in the Time of Mass Incarceration by Boris Franklin and Tequia Gladden (Stormy Monday), directed by Mark Cirnigliaro: Using the lives of a young couple this play explores the question, is it possible for love to survive the social and physical pressure of mass incarceration.