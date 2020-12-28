It's a Wrap – NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2020

Broadwayworld New Jersey has kept their readers in the know in 2020. We are proud to have continued our interviews, reviews, and performance announcements including all the ones that have been streaming. Check out some of the articles that our team has made possible. We all look forward to great entertainment in 2021.

Awards - We have kept our popular BWW NJ Awards program going: /new-jersey/article/Two-Weeks-Left-To-Vote-For-The-2020-BroadwayWorld-New-Jersey-Awards-20201218.

Interviews - Check out this one with Stephen L. Fredericks of The Growing Stage: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Interview-Stephen-L-Fredericks-of-THE-GROWING-STAGE-in-Netcong-Talks-About-Childrens-Theatre-and-the-Future-for-TGS-20200408. Erica Handel interviewed Tina Scariano who performed at Holmdel theatre Company: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Interview-Tina-Scariano-Will-Perform-LAWN-CHAIR-CABARET-Concert-at-Holmdel-Theatre-Company-919-20200908 We interviewed John Wooton of Premiere Stages at Kean University: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Interview-Artistic-Director-John-Wooton-of-PREMIERE-STAGES-20200410

Streaming Reviews - Streaming has been an entertainment mainstay of 2020. Here is a review of the popular movie, Jersey Boys. /article/Streaming-Review-JERSEY-BOYS-Movie-Complements-the-Hit-Jukebox-Musical-20200418 Amber Kusching reviewed Great Expectations at Masquerade Theatre: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-Masquerade-Theatres-GREAT-EXPECTATIONS-Exceeds-Expectations-20201218

Theatre Reviews: We did see some outstanding shows when 2020 began. NJ Rep presented The Promotion: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-THE-PROMOTION-at-NJ-Rep-Brings-a-Contemporary-Story-of-Office-Politics-to-the-Long-Branch-Stage-20200312. American Theater Group presented TILL in South Orange: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-The-New-Musical-TILL-by-American-Theater-Group-Enthralls-at-St-Andrews-Church-in-South-Orange-20200304 Gina Sarno reviewed Lost in Yonkers at Chatham Playhouse: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-LOST-IN-YONKERS-at-Chatham-Playhouse-20200209.

Live Performance Reviews during Covid-19 - Live performances were presented at some NJ theatres with all the necessary protocols. We attended several that were presented by The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey at their Backyard Stage in Florham Park. They included Shaw! Shaw! Shaw!: /new-jersey/article/BWW-Review-SHAW-SHAW-SHAW-at-The-Shakespeare-Theatre-of-New-Jersey-Shines-Bright-with-Romance-and-Humor-20201016.

Newsdesk Items - Our Newsdesk keeps our readers in the know and up to date on NJ Entertainment. Find out what is happening at Paper Mill Playhouse: /article/Paper-Mill-Playhouse-Streams-SING-IN-A-NEW-YEAR-Beginning-Tonight-Featuring-Rob-McClure-Kate-Baldwin-and-More-20201219 And see what Morris Museum has planned: /new-jersey/article/THOSE-BEAUTIFUL-RAGS-A-Tribute-to-Ragtime-Music-and-Tin-Pan-Alley-to-Open-at-The-Morris-Museum-20201223.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com