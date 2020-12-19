Paper Mill Playhouse Streams SING IN A NEW YEAR! Beginning Tonight; Featuring Rob McClure, Kate Baldwin, and More!

Tonight, Paper Mill Playhouse will begin streaming Sing in a New Year!, the first show to be produced on the Paper Mill stage since the pandemic shut down the theater in March.

Sing in a New Year! brings a roster of Broadway-seasoned Paper Mill family home for the holidays to perform seasonal favorites just in time for the New Year. The intimate cabaret lineup, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, includes solos and duets by Kathryn Allison (PMP: New Voices; Broadway: Aladdin, Wicked, Company), Kate Baldwin (PMP: Can-Can, Guys and Dolls; Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish), Natalie Cortez (PMP: Anita in West Side Story; Broadway: West Side Story, A Chorus Line), John Treacy Egan (PMP: Lend Me a Tenor, The Producers, Oliver!; Broadway: My Fair Lady, The Producers, The Little Mermaid), DION SIMMONS GRIER (PMP: Sister Act, New Voices), Rob McClure (PMP: Honeymoon in Vegas, Carousel; Broadway: Chaplin, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire), Kyle Taylor Parker (PMP: My Very Own British Invasion; Broadway: Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Smokey Joe's Cafe), Mamie Parris (PMP: Unmasked; Broadway: Cats, School of Rock), Hayley Podschun (PMP: Peter Pan, Holiday Inn; Broadway: Chaplin, Something Rotten!), Nicholas Rodriguez (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: Tarzan), Graham Rowat (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!, Beauty and the Beast), Christopher Sieber (PMP: Cinderella, Annie; Broadway: The Prom, Matilda, Company), Elena Shaddow (PMP: The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story; Broadway: The Visit, La Cage aux Folles), and Rema Webb (PMP: Unmasked; Broadway: The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon, Escape to Margaritaville). Meghann Zervoulis (Broadway's The Prom, Mean Girls, West Side Story; Paper Mill's Mary Poppins, A Christmas Story, New Voices) serves as music director.

Sing in a New Year! and the upcoming shows are available exclusively as part of Paper Mill's 2020-2021 subscription package available for $275 per household. Visit www.PaperMill.org for more information.