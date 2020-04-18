Streaming Review: JERSEY BOYS Movie Complements the Hit Jukebox Musical

Although I've had the pleasure of seeing Jersey Boys performed on Broadway and on tour, I never before watched the 2014 film by the same name, directed by Clint Eastwood and distributed by Warner Brothers Pictures. Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman, the talented writers who created the book for the popular jukebox musical, also wrote the screenplay for the movie. Two of the original band members, lead singer Frankie Valli and composer, Bob Gaudio served as executive producers of the movie.

Jersey Boys premiered on Broadway in 2005 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical, the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The show, which launched numerous productions worldwide, closed on the Great White Way on January 15, 2017 after 4,642 performances and later opened Off-Broadway.

The film has an all-star cast that brings Jersey Boys to life. It includes John Lloyd young as Frankie Valli; Erich Bergen as Bob Guadio; Michael Lomenda as Nick Massi; Vincent Piazza as Tommy DiVito; Christopher Walken as Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo; and Renee Marino as Mary Delgado.

Jersey Boys tells the fascinating and nostalgic story of four young men from the streets of Northern New Jersey who came together to form one of the most famous 1960's musical groups, The Four Seasons. But their rise to fame certainly had difficulties. Life on the road compounded Frankie Valli's family problems and Tommy DiVito was very irresponsible with the group's finances. Yet their musical success was remarkable, with a great deal of credit going to the songwriting talents of Bob Guadio and the wonderful, unique vocal range of Valli. The music is sure to please with all the hits being performed that include "Sherry," "Rag Doll," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "My Eyes Adored You."

Many of the film's scenes have more depth than the stage show because of the additional dialogue and visual settings that include city streets, homes, the recording studio and performance venues.

The movie version of Jersey Boys is a must-see for those who are fans of the hit Broadway musical and many more. It is an entertaining, yet heartfelt experience that is ideal to watch at home.

Want to watch?

You can watch Jersey Boys from home via:





Related Articles