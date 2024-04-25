Neil deGrasse Tyson Comes to NJPAC in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Interested in exploring the mysteries of our Universe? Don't miss out on the chance to see world renowned astrophysicist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author of the Hayden Planetarium Neil deGrasse Tyson at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, December 1, at 3:00 p.m.



See Neil deGrasse Tyson for an intimate evening being immersed in the fascinating world of astrophysics where he will discuss the anatomy of science and the scientific process. Learn about the effectiveness of science in explaining the confusing world around us and how it can help to answer some of the most pressing questions.



Tyson will also discuss his latest book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, and how a "cosmic perspective" profoundly influences our thoughts and feelings about science, culture, politics, and life. During this thought-provoking conversation, Tyson will explore various cosmic hot topics, like the most recent findings of the James Webb Space Telescope, and help to unpack the most exciting discoveries of space and science.



Expect to laugh, think, and marvel at the wonder of the Universe.



Tyson is a world-renowned science communicator and has taken viewers on a journey from the nucleus of an atom to the farthest corners of the Universe.



As a New York Times best-selling author, his books have captivated readers with their insightful and accessible approach to astrophysics. Don't miss this interactive journey through the mysteries of our Universe with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.



This engaging lecture will give you the opportunity to delve into some of the most intriguing questions being explored by today's leading scientists. Embark on a voyage to the frontiers of the known (and unknown) in this cosmically entertaining evening at NJPAC."