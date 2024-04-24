Hub City Opera And Dance to Present New Jersey Premiere Of MURASAKI'S MOON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hub City Opera and Dance, known for providing the Central Jersey community with a fresh view of opera and dance, will present the New Jersey premiere of "Murasaki's Moon." This captivating new opera brings to life the remarkable story of Lady Murasaki, the 11th-century Japanese writer who defied societal norms to create "The Tale of Genji," widely considered the world's first novel. The production will open on May 19, 2024, at the Avenel Performing Arts Center.

Since its inception, Hub City Opera and Dance has been dedicated to providing the Central Jersey community with a fresh perspective on opera and dance, bringing together singers, dancers, and visual artists to create innovative and engaging productions. The company's mission is threefold: to bring together artists from various disciplines and backgrounds, to support and nurture young talent, and to promote artistic education in the community.

"Murasaki's Moon" exemplifies Hub City Opera and Dance's commitment to presenting works that introduce audiences to new artistic experiences or shed fresh light on known works.

Composed by Michi Wiancko with a libretto by Deborah Brevoort, "Murasaki's Moon" offers a unique blend of Western and Japanese musical traditions, enhanced by the graceful beauty of traditional Japanese dance performed by the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of NY. The opera explores Lady Murasaki's inner conflicts as a woman and a writer in the Japanese court, celebrating her enduring literary legacy and the power of artistic expression. The opera was commissioned by OnSite Opera, MetLiveArts and American Lyric Theater and premiered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019.

"Premiering Murasaki's Moon in NJ reinforces our mission to introduce our audiences to artistic experiences that are new or throw a fresh light on a known work," said Annamaria Stefanelli, Artistic Director of Hub City Opera and Dance. "The opera's story is inspiring, the mix of Japanese and traditional Western instrumentation is beautiful and innovative. The story is keenly presented by a mix of dialogue and singing, and the characters are both symbolic and real. A prelude to the opera featuring traditional Japanese dancing will immerse our audience in the world of Japan. We are proud to mount this production, which is an event for all ages, and look forward to an extraordinary afternoon."

Hub City Opera and Dance's production of "Murasaki's Moon" features a talented cast of emerging artists of Asian descent, accompanied by an orchestra that includes traditional Japanese instruments. The opera will be conducted by David Brown and directed by Annamaria Stefanelli.

Tickets for the New Jersey premiere of "Murasaki's Moon" are on sale now and can be purchased through the Hub City Opera and Dance website at www.hubcityopera.org. Special discounts are available for students, seniors, and groups. Hub City Opera and Dance and Dance is offering audience members a choice -- in-person tickets or streaming tickets as part of their commitment to providing accessibility to all theater-goers.

For more information about "Murasaki's Moon" and Hub City Opera and Dance, please visit www.hubcityopera.org and view our press kit here.