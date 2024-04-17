Review: GUN & POWDER at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Exciting, Elaborate New Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We don’t need anyone to tell us who we are. We know who we are.” by Martha in Gun & Powder

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting the exciting and elaborate new musical, Gun & Powder. The production is impeccably directed by Stevie Walker-Webb with spirited choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and exceptional musical direction by Austin Cook. The combination of a compelling story, great music, and a dream team of a cast makes this an essential show for metro area theatergoers.

Gun & Powder has a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri with music by Ross Baum. Angelica Chéri devoted ten years to crafting the fascinating historical narrative. She believed that the story deserved a place in the world, and it certainly does.

Gun & Powder was inspired by the true story of African American twin sisters, Mary and Martha Clarke. In 1893, the young women left their home in Texas in the hope of gaining money to settle their mother Tallulah’s sharecropper debt and save her home. Armed with determination, daring, and a single revolver, Mary and Martha, who easily pass as white women, soon become wanted outlaws. The story is a fast-paced western adventure that includes thievery, romance, deception and remarkable courage.

The cast of Gun & Powder is a perfect collective. The company features prominent stars of stage and screen that include Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke; Ciara Renée as Mary Clarke; Jeannette Bayardelle as Tallulah Clarke; Aaron James McKenzie as Elijah; Hunter Parrish as Jesse Whitewater; and Jisel Soleil Ayon as Standby for Mary and Martha.

The multi-talented ensemble of Gun & Powder includes Rickens Anantua, Reed Campbell, Carrie Compere, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Joann Gilliam, Francesca Granell, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Mary Claire King, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Rayshun LaMarr, Zonya Love, Tiffany Mann, Tony Perry, Adam Roberts, Hank Santos, Christine Shepard, Katie Thompson, Aurelia Williams, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

The score is compelling and memorable with soulful melodies, romantic ballads, and vibrant tunes. Songs complement the story beautifully. The numbers are memorable and wonderfully performed. Some favorites include “Cotton” by Tallulah, Mary, Martha and Kinfolk; “Just Passing Through” by Townspeople, Mary and Martha; “Dirty Shame” by Sissy and Flo; “Outlaw’s Serenade” by Jesse; “Lord, Have Mercy” by Kinfolk; “Mama’s Name” by Martha and Mary; “The Shot That Shook the Soul” by Kinfolk and Townspeople; “Under a Different Sun” by Elijah and Martha; and the grand final song, “All of Me” by Mary, Martha, Tallulah, and the Company.

Gun & Powder has many special touches and scenes that make the show a stand-out such as the sharecroppers hard at work on the cotton plantation; Mary and Martha leaving their mother, Tallulah for their first trip away from home; the capers of Mary and Martha; the comedic repartee between the characters Sissy and Flo; night club scenes at The Boneyard; Mary’s and Jesse’s wedding; Mary’s nightmare; the grand heist led by Martha at Jesse’s home; and Elijah and Martha determining their future.

The Production Team has done a fabulous job of bringing the show to Paper Mill Playhouse. The Team features orchestrations by John Clancy; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Adam Honoré; sound design by Connor Wang; wig, hair, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight direction by Sordelet, Inc./Rick Sordelet; and intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. Jakob W. Plummer is the Production Stage Manager.

Gun & Powder has messaging that proves as timely today as it was in the legendary story. The musical examines issues of race and prejudice, pride in a person’s identity, family bonds, and how women can defy the norms of the day to take charge of their destiny. Make it a part of your spring entertainment schedule!

The production will play through May 5 with matinee and evening performances available. Paper Mill Playhouse located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn. For ticketing and more information, please visit their web site at https://papermill.org/ or call (973) 376-4343.