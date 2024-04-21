Video: Two River Theater's A THOUSAND MAIDS Releases Official Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Two River Theater has released a trailer for A Thousand Maids by Tony Meneses.

The production is directed by Drama League Director's Project Fellow and recipient of the Yale 2019 Kauffman Memorial Prize, Aneesha Kudtarkar. Performances run through April 28, 2024 in the Marion Huber Theater.

The show focuses on Cordelia, who needs to design a maid's costume, but she can't stop thinking about The Help and Maid in Manhattan and Gone with the Wind and As Good As It Gets and… and… and… How can she find a way to show these women for who they really are? A Thousand Maids is a thought-provoking comedic look at the lasting impact of representation, and its impact on our own assumptions about those around us. Are you able to see others for who they truly are?