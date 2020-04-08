BWW Interview: Stephen L. Fredericks of THE GROWING STAGE in Netcong Talks About Children's Theatre and the Future for TGS

As we continue our series of interviews with theatre pros during the Covid-19 outbreak, Broadwayworld NJ interviewed Founder and Executive Director, Stephen L. Fredericks of The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey. He brings our readers insights about their programming and the future of the beloved Netcong venue.

As founder and Executive Director of The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, Stephen has served as the Artistic Director for the company. As a playwright he has adapted and written over a dozen plays for young people either by himself or in collaboration with TGS Resident Artist Perry Arthur Kroeger. Together they have written THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER; THE PIED PIPER OF HAMELIN, AZ; and ALICE IN WONDERLAND performed with Bunraku puppetry. By himself, some of Stephen's works include THE TALES OF BEATRIX POTTER; THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF Santa Claus, A BOY CALLED CINDER and most recently A BETTER PLACE TO BE which was originally commissioned by NJPAC and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. Through The Growing Stage's New Play Reading Festival he has directed the East Coast premiere production of Anne Negri's WITH TWO WINGS; and the World Premieres of Susan Rowen Master's THE SECRET LIFE OF HUBIE HARTZEL, Emily Freeman's AND THEN CAME TANGO, Cody Daigle-Oriens THE BOOK OF D, and most recently J.S. Puller's THE BOX OF STORIES. In February, 2020 he will direct BUNNY BOY by Philip Kaplan the 2019 Laurie Award winning piece from last season's Festival.

In 2008 Stephen received the Sara Spencer Award from the American Alliance for Theatre & Education for making a significant contribution to the field of professional theatre for young audiences. Stephen recently served as the Lead Chair of the PLOTYA negotiations with Actor's Equity for the TYA national contract. Stephen is a graduate of Arizona State University

Stephen answered our questions about The Growing Stage's family performances and hopes for the future.

Top children's theatre has always been the focus of The Growing Stage. Why has your organization been so successful in bringing family entertainment to NJ?

I think that our commitment to this genre of theatre exclusively over our entire history of 38 seasons has allowed us to hone our craft to a level not usually associated to children's theatre. Our underlying attention to detail, the respect we demonstrate to our young patrons, as well as the promise of a quality experience for the entire family that we make to our audiences at each and every production has enabled us to reach a level of success that only encourages us to do more.

Tell us about some of the exciting and memorable performances that you have guided at your theatre.

The shows that audiences came into the theatre with preconceived notions only to have them turned upside down and inside out are always very rewarding. Such as THE MASQUE OF BEAUTY & THE BEAST and EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES that we shifted to a modern day farce about our obsession with clothing status, and shows that some thought at first weren't appropriate for young audiences like THE SECRET GARDEN, THE MIRACLE WORKER and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, but then we won them over when they saw the impact on their child. Perhaps the most rewarding are the new plays fostered through our New Play Reading Festival such as WITH TWO WINGS, THE BOOK OF D, and most recently BUNNYBOY!

Talent abounds at The Growing Stage. Please share with our readers some information about your team.

One of the talents that each of us share on the Growing Stage's staff is the ability to wear numerous hats at the same time we're able to assist another. It truly is a team effort and I feel very fortunate to be surrounded and supported by each of them. Perry Arthur Kroeger is our Resident Artist who has not only overseen every aspect of our interior design as we have brought The Palace back, but through his work we have a unique jewel box theatre to share with our young audiences. Perry who creates the sets, puppets and props for each Main Stage production is also the 1stAmerican set designer to work at famed the Moscow Art Theatre in Russia. Lori B. Lawrence, our Director of Educational Programming and one of our Main Stage directors also creates the costumes for each Main Stage productions. In addition to studying at the Eugene O'Neill /National Theater Institute in Waterford, Conn. and Le Theatre de Amandiers in Paris, France. Stephanie Kingsbury, our Business Manager recently joined our staff in September from the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada was actually one of our young patrons and a recipient of our high school scholarship program when she went to Stockton State to study Theatre Management. In addition to working with me on all operational aspects of the company, Stephanie's background in house and event management has been a great addition. Danny Campos, Director of Marketing wears a lot of different hats in that he is a Director and performer on our Main Stage, a Teaching Artist, and oversees all aspects of our marketing, advertising and promotion. Danny is a graduate of Albright College, Masters graduate of NYU and also studied at the Eugene O'Neill/National Theater Institute. Cara Scalera joined our staff this past September as well after graduating from Kean University's College of Visual and Performing Arts. As Production Manager, Cara oversees all Box Office operations, coordinates our Volunteer Team, and assists me in the management of each production. A Teaching Artist as well, Cara also directs in our Studio Series which features the talents of our all-youth emerging artist program.

How are you keeping the artistry happening at your theatre during these difficult times of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Our Education team lead by Lori B. Lawrence launched TGS-TV as soon as the schools began to close and the need for quarantine due to the virus began to take shape. Assisted by Danny Campos, Cara Scalera and Laura Petrie, the group has already created two week of content that engages young people in the arts and provides activities that they can do without a laptop to help them to continue to expand their world even if it's in within the confines of their home. While we all do our part by staying home to fight this virus we will launch a new theme each week and the team is already looking at how it can be expanded and continued once we're back.

What would you like patrons to know about the future of The Growing Stage?

It will go on! Over the past 38 years we have been impacted by many economic challenges, faced the fear and sadness created by the terror of 9/11, and weathered the devastation of Hurricane Sandy. Through it all our work has been able to continue with some aspects of our work even getting better and more focused. We are blessed to have a committed Board of Trustees, a strong family of artists that believe in our mission's work, and an incredible patron base that includes young people that we performed for before when we first started and now bring their own children to the theatre. We are in the midst of putting the final pieces together for our 39th Season in 2020/2021. We will continue to move forward!

How can people continue to support your mission of bringing children's theatre to people in the metro area?

The Growing Stage has a page on our website at www.growingstage.com with giving opportunities that include a COVID-19 appeal as well as a monthly giving program. Both programs help to sustain our work and are greatly appreciated.

We know that The Growing Stage works with a number of theatre organizations including the NJ Theatre Alliance. How have these collaborations helped to further your mission?

Theatre and the arts are best served when they are engaged within a community. The NJ Theatre Alliance allows and encourages the exchange of ideas and advocacy on a state-wide level that would be otherwise difficult alone. The Growing Stage also works closely with TYA USA, the national service organization for professional theatre for young audiences, and the Producers League of Theatre for Young Audiences which is focused on our ongoing relationship with Actors' Equity.

Anything else, absolutely anything you'd like to share with BWW NJ readers.

Visit TGS TV at www.growingstage.com/tgstv

Social Links:

Facebook.com/thegrowingstage

Instagram: @thegrowingstage

Twitter: @thegrowingstage

YouTube Channel: youtube.com/growingstage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey is located at 7 Ledgewood Ave, Netcong, NJ 07857. For more information, visit their web site at https://growingstage.com/.

Photo courtesy of Lake Hopatcong News/Karen Fucito





