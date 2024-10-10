Interview: DONALD DANFORD in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at The Growing Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey is thrilled to kick-off their 43rd Main Stage Season with Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl with songs from the motion picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has a book by David Greig with music by Marc Shaiman and Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. It is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Donald Danford, who is playing Mr. Beauregarde among other roles in the show.

Donald is thrilled to be working with TGS again! Recent credits include Arthur and Friends Make A Musical (Brain) Maddie & Eleanor, The Land of Forgotten Toys, Mr. Poppers Penguins (Admiral Drake) John Henry (Jaryl Walker) and Babes In Toyland (Tweedle Dum) all with The Growing Stage. StartDown (Matty) Mary Poppins (Robertson Ay) The Norwegians (Tor) with Alliance Rep. and The Lion In Winter (John) with 12 Miles West. He also had the pleasure of working with the Monomoy Theatre in Chatham Massachusetts. In 2014 he received his B.F.A in Theatre Performance from Ohio University. Donald would like to thank his mom, dad, and Sarah for all their love and support!

We’d love to learn more about your experience earning a B.F.A. in Theatre Performance from Ohio University.

I loved my time at OU, and miss it the most in the fall. When the trees change color on campus it’s at its peak beauty.

The B.F.A program is fantastic, and I’m very fortunate that I had the privilege to be part of it. The professors were tough, but cared deeply about their students and helped us create some magnificent theatre. Some of the best actors I’ve ever had the honor of working with are from OU.

What has attracted you to working in children’s theatre?

Performing for kids is the greatest experience an actor can have. They don’t hold back like an adult does, when they’re enjoying a show they let you know.

One of my favorite memories from The Growing Stage was when I had the privilege of being in The Cat And The Hat. There was a part where The Cat had to get on a ball, but was nervous about doing it. At that point a girl in the audience yelled “you can do it Cat! You can do anything!” If that doesn’t make your heart melt, I don’t know what will.

Can you lend a little advice for aspiring actors?

Remember why you got into theatre in the first place. To have fun! Sometimes the business side can make you forget that, but always remember the core reason you started acting in the first place is because you love it. Don’t let the business side ruin that for you.

You have a great performance history with The Growing Stage. Why do you think the theatre has been so successful?

That’s an easy one! Because the founder, Stephen Fredericks, and his wife Lori are some of the most hard working, and passionate people I’ve ever met. They love theatre, they love kids, and they love nurturing the passion that these kids have for theatre and art.

How does your role as Mr. Beauregard in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory differ from other roles you have played and what have been some of the challenges?

Mr. Beauregard is sassy, and I don’t get those types of roles often. So when I have the opportunity to play one, I try to soak it in as much as possible. One challenge that I have regardless of what show, or role I play, is to not take everything so seriously. Which is why I think this is the perfect show for me to be in. Willy Wonka reminds us to always look for beauty in the world. “If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it.” There’s beauty everywhere, don’t take life so seriously. Enjoy it.

This show is recommended for youngsters and the whole family. What would you like people to know about the show?

This show is fun, simple as that. Life in 2024 can be stressful. Please treat yourself, and come have fun with us.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

As far as life goes, my wife and I just bought a house that’s only 11 minutes away from The Growing Stage. We love the nature, the people, and the professional theatre opportunities. Long story short, our roots are digging deeper in the garden state.

Anything else, absolutely anything you want Broadway world NJ readers to know?

New Jersey has a plethora of magnificent theatre, explore as much of it as you can.

The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs October 11th through the 27th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 7:30PM. For ticketing and more information, please visit https://growingstage.com/ and call 973.347.4946. Their 2024-2025 Season subscriptions are also available.

Photo Credit: Sub/Urban Photography

