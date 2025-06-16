Interview: Ann Grippo of FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY at Nutley Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Not only did I have the honor of directing the final production of Nutley Little Theatre’s 90th Season, FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY, written by Sarah Ruhl, but I also had the opportunity to interview actress Ann Grippo who portrays Ann/Peter Pan.

You may or may not know, the role of Peter Pan is traditionally played by a woman, such as Betty Bronson in 1924 and Mary Martin in 1955. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, by Sarah Ruhl, tells the story of a woman who played the part in her youth.

When Ann thinks of her father, she immediately remembers playing Peter Pan in her hometown theater in Iowa, particularly when he used to bring her flowers after her performance. Her memory is jogged by the fact that she and her four siblings are in their father’s hospital room during his final moments. His death sparks a conversational wake that includes everything from arguments over politics to when each sibling realized that they grew up.

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, is a loving look at a family’s view of death, life and the allure of never growing up.

Tell us about yourself.

Raised in the Midwest (Detroit, Michigan) studied hair and makeup. Moved to New York...fell in love with Broadway and all of New York!!

After moving to NJ and raising my two boys, saw a notice in the classifieds for an audition...and was struck by the bug!!!

Involvement in theater.

Joined theater groups, and enjoyed doing tech, lights, sound, and hair and wigs!! Saw a lot of drama on and off the stage doing this for sure!!!

What inspired you to audition for this piece.

I'm happy to say that I've been cast in some lovely pieces- from playing Lady Bird Johnson in Tea For Three, to Miss Prism in The Importance of Being Ernest. Yet, when I read For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday, it touched me in such a way... the simplicity of family love, the safety of sharing truths, even when there are conflicts, love always won!

Tell us a little bit about the cast and crew.

Gina Sarno's direction gave us all carte blanche!! I certainly got my share of notes, yet I was free to be my authentic self, how lovely is that!! I must say, I wasn't the fastest learner. The entire group was so patient with me. Erin Sabat was my maestro...they guided us effortlessly and had our backs with every movement!! Laura Anthony is our fight coordinator and was so tremendous patient and kind! This entire experience has been all this. I will savor this run and am so grateful to share this experience and story!

Performances have been selling out! Remaining performances that still have tickets available for purchase are Friday June 20th at 8:00 PM, Saturday June 21st at 8:00 PM, Thursday June 26th at 8:00 PM, Friday June 27th at 8:00 PM, Saturday June 28th at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online here: https://cur8.com/22421/project/127325

The cast:

Ann Grippo (ANN/PETER PAN)

Andrew Swanson (JOHN)

Mead H. Winters (JIM/HOOK)

Nick Pascarella (MICHAEL)

Tara Spinelli (WENDY)

Martin Pfefferkorn (GEORGE/FATHER)

The crew:

Director – Gina Sarno

Stage Manager – Erin Sabat

Board Operator(s) – Xavier Vassallo and Anthony Valle

Sound Designer - Gina Sarno

Lighting Designer – Gina Sarno

Boundaries Coordinator – Erin Sabat

Fight Coordinator – Laura Anthony

Set Designer - Gina Sarno

Scenic Painters - Gina Sarno, Asuka Kimura, Erin Sabat, Andrew Swanson, Martin Pfefferkorn, Mead Winters, Tara Spinelli, and Jorge Madrazo

Set builders - Jim Brown, Mike Dancho, Mead Winters, Anthony Genitempo, Erin Sabat, Nick Pascarella and Gordon Crooks

Projections Artist – Xavier Vassallo

Projection Operations Consultants - Kay Koch, Packy Anderson & Xavier Vassallo

Poster Artwork – Erin Sabat

Costumer– Julia Sharp

Props – Gina Sarno

Stage Curtain Consultant/Rigger - Jim Brown

Stage Curtain Seamstress - Julia Sharp

Consulting Nurse: Jaclyn Staranka

Pilates Instructor Voice Over: Lateefa Colburn

Please note, this show is not suitable for children. This show does NOT have an intermission. Run time is around 90 minutes.

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at https://cur8.com/22421/project/127325

Tickets will also be available at the Box Office. The Box office opens 30 minutes before show time. We only accept cash, Venmo and PayPal at the Box Office.

Doors open a half hour before show time. Please note, seating is not assigned. Seating is on a first come first serve basis.

Refunds: If you purchased tickets ahead of time online, but are looking for a refund or exchange, please refer to your email confirmation from CUR8 and follow those instructions. If you cannot locate that email, please call CUR8 customer service as NLT cannot issue the refund or exchange. CUR8 can issue exchanges and refunds up until 1 hour before showtime as per their policy

Please note, the theater is NOT handicap accessible.

No outside food or drinks will be permitted.

Parking:

There is a small parking lot right outside of the theater. Our traffic volunteers will hold these parking spots for elderly or pregnant patrons. There is a parking lot located at the school across the street. You may also park on either side of Brookfield Ave. Please note, parking is NOT permitted on Erie Place.

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Nutley Little Theatre:

For 90 years, Nutley Little Theatre has been producing high quality theatrical entertainment for the enjoyment of Nutley residents and surrounding communities. Started in 1934, NLT prides itself on providing a range of live theater: the all-volunteer organization presents six mainstage shows per year, showcasing a range of genres including musicals, comedies, and drama. It also offers free Readers’ Theatre performances, special events, and creative workshops that bring people together from all walks of life from in and around Nutley.

Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place, Nutley NJ.

