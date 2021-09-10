In Death's Company Presents THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT at Pax Amicus Castle Theatre

Meg Kemble as "Judas Iscariot"

and Alexandria Lefkovits as "Satan"

Budd Lake, NJ - In Death's Company (IDC) catapults into the revitalized theatre scene with Stephen Adly Guirgis' gripping The Last Days of Judas Iscariot at Pax Amicus Castle Theatre, 23 Lake Shore Rd, Budd Lake, NJ from September 10 through September 18, 2021.

Set in a Purgatory courtroom, a piercing trial pits the morality against the mortality of Judas Iscariot. In Guirgis' extensive exploration of the community mourning their loss of Iscariot to his own despair, faulting the Son of God forces the inhabitants of Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory to reconsider what they thought they knew about forgiveness and faith.

Allegra Mroz as Defense Lawyer "Fabiana Aziza Cunningham"

and Emily Bonaria as Prosecutor "Yusef El-Fayoumy"

Lily Boyle as young "Matthias of Galilee"

and Meg Kemble as young "Judas Iscariot"

The cast for The Last Days of Judas Iscariot includes:

Massiel Armengot (Saint Monica/Soldier 3)

Emily Bonaria (Yusef El-Fayoumy)

Lily Boyle (Matthias of Galilee/Saint Peter)

Fred Dennehy (Sigmund Freud)

Darin F. Earl II (Jesus of Nazareth)

Garrett Gallinot (Saint Matthew/Soldier 2)

Christopher Gibbs (Judge Littlefield/Caiaphas the Elder)

Eric Heiberg (Saint Thomas/Soldier 1)

Meg Kemble (Judas Iscariot)

Alexandria Lefkovits (Satan)

Theresa Lyons (Henrietta Iscariot)

Dale Monroe (Pontius Pilate/Uncle Pino)

Allegra Mroz (Fabiana Aziza Cunningham)

Christopher Salvaggio (Butch Honeywell)

Michael Schulz (Bailiff/Simon the Zealot)

Frankie Spear (Gloria/Mother Teresa)

Angeline Wedemeier (Loretta/Sister Glenna/Mary of Magdala)

Individual ticket prices are $20. Tickets are available at the door or by calling the box office at (PAXAMICUSPHONE).

Tickets are on sale to the general public as of Monday, September 6, 2021.

About In Death's Company

In Death's Company is a new and upcoming non-profit theatre company based in the Northern New Jersey region. Founded by theatre educator and performer Garrett Gallinot, the company of actors and creatives pioneer the reintroduction of edgier, lesser known works while cultivating safe spaces and highlighting diverse artists in diverse spaces. Pax Amicus Castle Theatre is located at 23 Lake Shore Rd, Budd Lake, NJ.

For further information, visit www.indeathscompany.com .

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Cesar Productions in Jersey City, NJ