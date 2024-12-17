Guest Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at McCarter Theatre-Holiday Spirit in Princeton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We welcome this guest review by Elizabeth Blosfield. She is the deputy editor of a national trade magazine covering the financial services industry and a creative writer, with work published in UP Magazine, Thought Catalog, Reapparition Journal, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. Having studied ballet since she was three years old, Elizabeth is also a ballet instructor and the creator and host of The Adult Ballet Studio, a People's Choice Podcast Awards nominated podcast featuring interviews with adults who have returned to ballet or discovered it later in life as well as anyone working to make ballet inclusive for all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

McCarter Theatre Center’s annual production of A Christmas Carol has returned to Princeton, New Jersey, and brings with it plenty of holiday merriment.

Joel McKinnon Miller of Brooklyn Nine-Nine reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge as this classic tale is brought to life once again at McCarter’s Matthews Theatre for various evening and matinee performances through December 29.

From the moment carolers enter through the audience, the production establishes an immersive experience that draws everyone into the world of Charles Dickens and holds strong until the final bow.

This is in large part due to the production’s gorgeous set design, with flickering candlelight in frosted windows and delicate snowfall throughout the show transporting the audience to Victorian London. Seamless transitions between scenes are especially notable as set pieces glide on and offstage, adding to the show’s overall sense of magic.

Beyond the set, costumes are another visual delight. Jacob Marley’s spectral gray ensemble is accented with chains and mist as it embodies his character’s otherworldly tone. Grayson DeJesus gives a memorable performance as Jacob Marley, with his physicality and vocal tone evoking an eerie sense of doom. The haunting appearances of each of the three ghosts add to the ethereal nature of these scenes. In fact, every costume in the show features intricate details and thoughtful color choices that are sure to catch the audience’s eye.

Miller delivers a phenomenal performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, capturing both the gruffness of a bitter, overworked man and the joy of his ultimate transformation. His comedic timing and authenticity, as well as that of Legna Cedillo as Christmas Past ensure that the audience is fully invested in his journey from the beginning.

Cameron Knight, as both the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and the jovial Mr. Fezziwig, balances the lightness and darkness of these characters with ease, while Kenneth De Abrew and Vivia Font bring warmth and emotional depth to Bob and Margaret Cratchit. Their portrayal of the Cratchit’s resilience and love of family is both heartbreaking at times and uplifting.

A standout from the youth ensemble is Caryna Desai Shah, who plays Tiny Tim with energy and heart. Her delivery of the iconic ending line, “God bless us, everyone!” was met with resounding applause on opening night and left the audience basking in holiday cheer. The youth ensemble as a whole brings an additional layer of joy to this production.

As the final carols are sung, snow falling over the audience serves as the perfect end to an evening full of laughter, reflection, and holiday spirit (or spirits - three to be exact!).

McCarter’s A Christmas Carol is at Matthews Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey from December 10-29, and tickets are available at https://www.mccarter.org/achristmascarol.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews