Geoffrey Doig-Marx PORTRAITS IN COLOR AND LIGHT is Coming to The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Geoffrey Doig-Marx is bringing his exhibition Portraits in Color and Light to The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey as the second art installation in the Theatre's 2025 Season. This striking collection of twenty-six original paintings debuts with the Theatre's upcoming production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again], running July 9-27 - a pairing that promises a bold celebration of irreverence, reflection, and artistic energy.

Each piece in GDM's collection bursts with saturated color, expressive lines, and deeply personal symbolism. Drawing inspiration from his formative years in 1980s New York, GDM brings audiences into a world shaped by lived experience and emotional resonance. One standout work, titled What is written isn't always true, confronts the power of language and memory. "The figure itself is a blackboard," GDM explains, "and the symbols represent letters of the alphabet." Once decoded, the seemingly arbitrary assortment of glyphs reveals the hurtful words and phrases people have hurled at the artist throughout his life.

GDM's path to artistry is as profound as the work itself. Removed from his home at age 15, GDM spent his teenaged years in shelters and group homes before moving to New York City. There, he immersed himself in the arts - from dance and musical theatre to painting, photography, and writing. Each medium a new form of movement, a new line connecting point A to point B. "The late, great Diana Vreeland said, 'The eye has to travel'," GDM shares. "I live by her words." GDM's journey has carried him from a lost boy in upstate New York to a celebrated visual artist admired by cultural legends like Chita Rivera.

Now a beloved teacher at Marymount Manhattan and Montclair State University, GDM has inspired countless students with his creative spirit and vulnerable approach to art. His personality - much like his paintings - is filled with color, light, and infectious vitality. For GDM, every line, brushstroke, or movement is an act of storytelling and self-expression. "Find the heart and humor in what you do," he says.

Portraits in Color and Light is on display throughout the run of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]. Individual pieces will be available for purchase with a percentage of the proceeds going to support The Shakespeare Theatre.

Tickets for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] begin at $44 for preview performances and $51 for regular performances. Prices range from $44 to $82. Unique to this production, the Theatre is running their FREE TIX FOR KIDS Program which offers two free youth tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket.

WAYS TO SAVE:

The Theatre offers a variety of other cost-saving opportunities, including $20 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or go online.

Patrons are encouraged to check out these special events connected with the production:

•"Pay What You CAN" Food Drive - Wednesday, July 9th starting at 7:00 p.m.: Bring two canned goods and get $10 admission.

• Opening Night - Saturday, July 12th at 7:30 p.m.: Celebrate with a champagne toast at intermission and a post-show reception.

• Symposium - Tuesday, July 15th following performance: Engage with the cast during a lively post-show chat.

• Touch Tour - Wednesday, July 16th starting at 1:00 p.m.: Interact with certain props, costumes, and set pieces before the performance, designed for patrons with additional needs.

• Know-the-Show Series & Closed-Captioning - Thursday, July 17th starting at 6:45 p.m.: Learn from the production's Artistic Team prior to the show. Closed-captioning available.

• Storefront To Stage - Friday, July 18th starting at 6:30 p.m.: Connect with your local businesses before the show and during intermission.

• Symposium - Saturday, July 19th following matinee performance: Engage with the cast during a lively post-show chat.

• Ice Cream Social - Wednesday, July 23rd starting at 6:30 p.m.: Join us for a fun and yummy pre-show event!

• Sensory Seminar & Audio-Described Performance - Thursday, July 24th starting at 6:30 p.m.: Get a hands-on experience at the Theatre, designed for Blind/low-vision patrons.

• Hobnob & Hang - Friday, July 25th following performance: Mix and mingle with fellow theatre lovers after the show!

• Symposium - Saturday, July 26th following matinee performance: Engage with the cast during a lively post-show chat.

